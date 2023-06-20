Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127 with Shane Burgos, Randy Brown, and Gillian Robertson

By Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

The 127th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of 2023 PFL 6 and UFC Jacksonville aka UFC on ABC 5.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 127, UFC Jacksonville

We’re first joined by former UFC featherweight and current PFL lightweight Shane Burgos (1:38). Next, UFC welterweight Randy Brown (13:42) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Gillian Robertson (28:26).

Shane Burgos opens up the show to preview his 2023 PFL 6 fight against Yamato Nishikawa. Shane talks about his loss to Olivier Aubin-Mercier in his PFL debut and what he learned from that fight and competing at lightweight. Shane talks about the matchup against Nishikawa and the pressure of needing a finish to secure a playoff spot. He also talks about why he stays in an Airbnb rather than the fighter hotel. He concludes by chatting about free agency in MMA and Francis Ngannou signing with PFL.

Randy Brown then stops by to discuss his UFC Jacksonville fight against Wellington Turman. Randy talks about his loss to Jack Della Maddalena back at UFC 284 and what he took away from that performance, having to fight in Australia. Randy then talks about training in Philadelphia with Sean Brady and Adre Petroski and others. He also talks about Turman moving down in weight and what a win does for him.

Gillian Robertson concludes the show to preview her UFC Jacksonville fight against Tabatha Ricci. Gillian talks about making a quick turnaround and already facing a ranked opponent. She also chats about getting to fight in Florida after not getting to compete on the Vancouver card. The Canadian then talks about what a win over Ricci does for her, and her goals for the rest of 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Gillian Robertson MMA Podcasts Professional Fighters League (PFL) Radio Randy Brown Shane Burgos UFC

