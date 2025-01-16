Charles Oliveira will attend UFC 311 to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2: ‘I’m the next’

By Fernando Quiles - January 16, 2025

Charles Oliveira will be waiting for the winner of the UFC 311 main event.

Charles Oliveira

This Saturday night, Islam Makhachev will put the UFC Lightweight Championship at stake when he shares the Octagon with Arman Tsarukyan. Both men have grown significantly in the fight game since their first meeting back in 2019. Fans will soon get to see how things will play out in the rematch.

One top 155-pounder and former UFC champion of the division will be watching closely.

RELATED: UFC 311 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS ARMAN TSARUKYAN 2 TITLE FIGHT

Charles Oliveira Ready for Winner of UFC 311 Main Event

During an interview with TNT Sports, Charles Oliveira discussed the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. For “do Bronx,” the winner is irrelevant.

“They have similar styles, I think Islam is a little bit ahead,” Oliveira said. “I also think it’s gonna be a very good fight, but for me, it doesn’t matter who wins. I’m the next.”

Oliveira insists that he’s ready to fight as soon as possible, but he realizes that the winner of the UFC 311 headliner may not walk out unscathed.

“It depends on how they will leave the fight,” Oliveira said. “For me, it doesn’t matter. I will fight in February, March if I could, but it will depend on how the fight goes.”

Oliveira went on to confirm whether or not he’ll be in attendance at the Intuit Dome this weekend to watch the fight.

“I will be there even if I have to sit close to the cage,” Oliveira said.

Oliveira was defeated by Makhachev back in October 2022. He was submitted in the second round, and this was the start of Makhachev’s current UFC lightweight title run. Oliveira also suffered a loss against Tsarukyan back in April 2024 via split decision.

Can “do Bronx” eventually get revenge on both fighters?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

