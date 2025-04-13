Paddy Pimblett pokes fun at Conor McGregor for losing UFC 314 bet

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 13, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some words for Conor McGregor after the “Notorious” one bet against him at UFC 314.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor

Pimblett went one-on-one with Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 this past Saturday in Miami. It was a big opportunity for Pimblett, and he took full advantage of it. “The Baddy” emerged victorious via TKO in the third frame, and he’s now closer than ever to a UFC lightweight title shot. He could very well be on his way to a No. 1 contender fight against a top five-ranked 155-pounder.

McGregor clearly didn’t envision Pimblett having the performance that he did, and “The Baddy” is giving him an earful.

Paddy vs. McGregor?

Paddy Pimblett was interviewed by TNT Sports following his big win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Pimblett slammed Conor McGregor for making a bet that Chandler would knock him out. He also laid down a challenge to McGregor.

“Oh yeah? He probably said he put a bet on Chandler by knockout,” Pimblett said. “What happened Conor, eh? Should have mentioned him in the cage, you little lizard. I thought you would’ve backed your own, lad. Irish and Scouse. If you are coming back, lad, let’s do it. Wembley, Croke Park. I’m after you as well.”

Pimblett believes a showdown with the “Notorious” one would be quite lucrative.

“You could get excited about that,” Pimblett said. “You could do that at Wembley. Me and Conor sells Wembley out, sells Anfield out, sells Croke Park out. Anyone can get it.”

McGregor shared interest in the Pimblett vs. Chandler fight before placing his bet. The former two-division UFC champion has teased a return fight numerous times, but he hasn’t competed since 2021. Meanwhile, “The Baddy” has emerged as a rising star, who may be on the verge of becoming an elite UFC lightweight.

Paddy Pimblett UFC

