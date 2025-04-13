Paddy Pimblett pokes fun at Conor McGregor for losing UFC 314 bet

Paddy vs. McGregor?

Paddy Pimblett was interviewed by TNT Sports following his big win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Pimblett slammed Conor McGregor for making a bet that Chandler would knock him out. He also laid down a challenge to McGregor.

“Oh yeah? He probably said he put a bet on Chandler by knockout,” Pimblett said. “What happened Conor, eh? Should have mentioned him in the cage, you little lizard. I thought you would’ve backed your own, lad. Irish and Scouse. If you are coming back, lad, let’s do it. Wembley, Croke Park. I’m after you as well.”

Pimblett believes a showdown with the “Notorious” one would be quite lucrative.

“You could get excited about that,” Pimblett said. “You could do that at Wembley. Me and Conor sells Wembley out, sells Anfield out, sells Croke Park out. Anyone can get it.”

McGregor shared interest in the Pimblett vs. Chandler fight before placing his bet. The former two-division UFC champion has teased a return fight numerous times, but he hasn’t competed since 2021. Meanwhile, “The Baddy” has emerged as a rising star, who may be on the verge of becoming an elite UFC lightweight.