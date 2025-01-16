Joe Rogan reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s incident with Frontier Airlines: ‘Imagine if that happened in Dagestan?’

By Fernando Quiles - January 16, 2025

Joe Rogan has shared his reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent flight fiasco.

Joe Rogan Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov was ready to board a flight through Frontier Airlines going from Las Vegas to San Francisco. “The Eagle” was attempting to travel out to corner Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov for their UFC 311 title fights. The UFC Hall of Famer ended up arguing with a flight attendant over his sear near the emergency exit.

Nurmagomedov ultimately left the plane and took another flight. Despite issuing a statement, Frontier Airlines has been under massive scrutiny after footage of the incident surfaced online.

RELATED: DANA WHITE’S HILARIOUS REACTION TO KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV’S FLIGHT INCIDENT PRIOR TO UFC 311: ‘HE’S FLYING ON THAT PIECE OF SH*T AIRLINE’

Joe Rogan on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s flight woes

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator said he wonders what would’ve happened if the flight attendant knew who Khabib Nurmagomedov was.

“He was calm and respectful, he obviously speaks English and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll assist. I’ll open the door.’ Wouldn’t you love to be on that flight going, ‘Ma’am, do you know who that is? Let me tell you who that is, let me Google him real quick.’ Jesus Christ.”

Rogan then joked that if the incident happened in Dagestan, there would’ve been a world of problems for the Frontier Airlines worker.

“Imagine if she did that in Dagestan? They’d throw her in a hole,” Rogan said.

Nurmagomedov is indeed in California to support Umar and Makhachev. He is hoping Umar can add UFC bantamweight gold to the team, while Makhachev can set a new record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses.

