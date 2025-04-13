Joe Rogan reacts to controversial UFC 314 fight stoppage

Joe Rogan let his opinion be known on a controversial stoppage during the UFC 314 event. Before the pay-per-view portion of this past Saturday’s card began, preliminary fights were held. The featured bout on the undercard was a featherweight clash between Dan Ige and Sean Woodson. With about four minutes left to go in the fight, Ige began landing punches, which forced Woodson to shoot in for a takedown attempt. Ige stuffed it and landed some short punches before referee Andrew Glenn quickly stopped the fight. Woodson immediately protested, and the commentary team was not happy with the stoppage. RELATED: UFC 314 RESULTS: DAN IGE TKO’S SEAN WOODSON (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan Criticizes UFC 314 Fight Stoppage

During the UFC 314 broadcast for the prelims, Joe Rogan wasn’t shy in sharing his belief that Andrew Glenn was overzealous (via MMAFighting).

“That’s crazy,” Rogan said. “Bad stoppage. That’s a bad stoppage. I do not understand that. That’s a terrible stoppage. That was one of the worst stoppages I’ve ever seen. You’ve got to let a guy recover. He was getting hit with some short shots while he was covering up.”

Ige was ahead by two rounds on the scorecards, but Woodson didn’t have the opportunity to weather the storm and mount a comeback. Still, Ige has snapped a two-fight skid. He was coming off losses to Lerone Murphy and UFC 314 headliner Diego Lopes. The victory over Woodson also ensures that Ige keeps his spot in the top 15 UFC lightweight rankings.

It’s a tough break for Woodson, who had gone 6-0-1 in his last seven outings prior to fighting Ige. It was “The Sniper’s” chance to enter the top 15 UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in his pro MMA career. It’ll be back to the drawing board for Woodson, who may not be too far off from a rankings spot if he can rebound.