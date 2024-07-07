Charles Oliveira makes sense for next UFC lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, says coach
Charles Oliveira’s coach believes there is a good case to make for “do Bronx” receiving the next UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity against Islam Makhachev.
Oliveira is coming off a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 back in April. Tsarukyan is currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a fan altercation.
While many believe Arman is the rightful number one contender for the 155-pound gold, could Oliveira swoop in with Tsarukyan currently sidelined?
Charles Oliveira is the Only Name to Fight Islam Makhachev, Says Coach
During an interview with Ag Fight (via Championship Rounds), coach Diego Lima shared why he believes Charles Oliveira is the only lightweight who makes sense to challenge for Islam Makhachev’s gold next.
“Both Charles and I want the belt. Now with Arman suspended, there would be no name other than Charles Oliveira…
“Poirier just fought, Gaethje also got knocked out. So the truth is that with Arman out of the game I believe there is no one at 155 to fight Makhachev other than Charles.
“So it’s certainly what we want, it’s what Charles wants.”
Oliveira fought Makhachev back in October 2022. It was a bout for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Oliveira was submitted in the second round via arm-triangle choke. Since that fight, “do Bronx” has gone 1-1 with a TKO victory over Beneil Dariush and the aforementioned split decision loss to Aman Tsarukyan.
Makhachev has already been dismissive of the idea of defending his gold in a rematch with Dustin Poirier. He’s also downplayed the possibility of meeting Michael Chandler in a title bout. In the past, Islam has also been hesitant about the idea of giving Oliveira a rematch.
Time will tell what the UFC decides to do.
