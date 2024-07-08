Alibeg Rasulov takes aim at Christian Lee next: “I’m going to get his belt”

Alibeg Rasulov believes he has put himself in a prime position to challenge Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship.

The undefeated Turkish dynamo achieved a career-defining win over former divisional king Ok Rae Yoon by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video last Friday, July 5.

Despite being ineligible to claim the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Title for missing weight, he still put forth a gallant stand against the division’s former kingpin.

From the opening bell, Rasulov consistently pushed forward, dictating the pace and forcing Ok onto the back foot.

This overwhelming approach paid dividends early in the bout as he landed several clean, powerful combinations that evidently impacted his opponent.

Although the South Korean displayed his championship mettle in the latter half of the contest, Rasulov’s resolve never wavered. He finished the matchup on a strong note, with a series of precise and crisp strikes that left a lasting impression on the judges.

In the post-fight interview, a visibly elated Rasulov expressed his delight with the outcome of his ONE Championship debut.

“You know, it was a pretty difficult fight. I’m really happy to have won, and my opponent, he was strong, but still I won. But I just can say that I can do much better,” he said.

With his sights set on 26 pounds of gold, the 31-year-old feels confident that he has done enough to earn a showdown with Lee.

“It’s all about the belt. I’m going to face anyone who holds the belt and I’m going to get his belt,” Rasulov said.