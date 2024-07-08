Alibeg Rasulov takes aim at Christian Lee next: “I’m going to get his belt”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 8, 2024

Alibeg Rasulov believes he has put himself in a prime position to challenge Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship. 

Alibeg Rasulov

The undefeated Turkish dynamo achieved a career-defining win over former divisional king Ok Rae Yoon by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video last Friday, July 5.

Despite being ineligible to claim the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Title for missing weight, he still put forth a gallant stand against the division’s former kingpin.

From the opening bell, Rasulov consistently pushed forward, dictating the pace and forcing Ok onto the back foot.

This overwhelming approach paid dividends early in the bout as he landed several clean, powerful combinations that evidently impacted his opponent.

Although the South Korean displayed his championship mettle in the latter half of the contest, Rasulov’s resolve never wavered. He finished the matchup on a strong note, with a series of precise and crisp strikes that left a lasting impression on the judges.

In the post-fight interview, a visibly elated Rasulov expressed his delight with the outcome of his ONE Championship debut.

“You know, it was a pretty difficult fight. I’m really happy to have won, and my opponent, he was strong, but still I won. But I just can say that I can do much better,” he said.

With his sights set on 26 pounds of gold, the 31-year-old feels confident that he has done enough to earn a showdown with Lee.

“It’s all about the belt. I’m going to face anyone who holds the belt and I’m going to get his belt,” Rasulov said.

Alibeg Rasulov wants to report for duty as soon as possible

Alibeg Rasulov is eager to return to action and continue his journey toward championship glory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“It’s all going to depend on ONE Championship. I’m not injured, I feel pretty good. I didn’t take a lot of damage, so I’m going to be ready. And also, I just want to say that I don’t want to waste my time,” he said.

“I’m ready for the fight if there’s a fight. My weight is always good, so I’m going to be ready all the time.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Petchtanong Petchfergus

Petchtanong Petchfergus eyes clash with Wei Rui in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 7, 2024
Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson to make BJJ black belt debut in August

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 5, 2024

Demetrious Johnson wants to add another chapter to his illustrious combat sports career.

Jozef Chen
ONE Championship

Jozef Chen elated to test mettle against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 4, 2024

Jozef Chen relishes the opportunity to go head-to-head against one of the best submission grapplers on the planet today. 

Joshua Pacio, MMA, UFC, ONE championship, Streaming this Week
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio picks Jeremy Miado to beat Hiroba Minowa in pivotal strawweight showdown

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 4, 2024

Joshua Pacio feels Filipino compatriot Jeremy Miado has a fighting chance against Hiroba Minowa.

Saemapetch Fairtex
ONE Championship

Exclusive: Saemapetch banking on experience to beat Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 3, 2024

Fourth-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex firmly believes he holds the key to derailing top-ranked Nico Carrillo’s hype train.

Ok Rae Yoon

ONE Fight Night 23: Full card and how to watch

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 2, 2024
ONE Championship

“Reug Reug” to face Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 2, 2024

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is set to embark on an intriguing side quest before challenging Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek sees “room for improvement” following ONE Friday Fights 68 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2024

Despite a victory over a tough opponent at ONE Friday Fights 68 on Friday, June 28, Superlek Kiatmoo9 chooses not to rest on his laurels.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Prajanchai delighted to overcome odds to achieve two-sport glory

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2024

Prajanchai PK Saenchai cannot help but relish his career-defining accomplishment at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28.

Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei eager to put Bampara Kouyate “to sleep” at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2024

Luke Lessei has his sights on achieving an emphatic victory when he reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.