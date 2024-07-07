Chris Avila has stern message for his haters following win over Anthony Pettis: “I’m a real boxer”

Chris Avila Delivers Message to his Haters

Chris Avila spoke to reporters following his victory over Anthony Pettis. He made it clear that he has no love for the online trolls who send him negative remarks on social media (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m a real boxer, and a lot of people don’t know that,” Avila told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “All those haters who hate on me and say a bunch of bad stuff in the comments and online can suck my d*ck.”

Beating a name like Pettis can not only bring more eyeballs to your fights, but it can also give your credibility a boost given “Showtime’s” pedigree. Avila feels he achieved exactly what he set out to do.

“It’s cool to get the win,” Avila said. “(Pettis) just came off a win over Roy Jones Jr., even though he’s 55 years old. But it’s still Roy Jones Jr. He won, or was it a draw over Mike Tyson? Anyway, I feel like I got that win (and) collected some credentials tonight. It was good.”

Avila also mentioned to reporters that he’s sticking with boxing for now. He said he wants major names coming off wins going forward. The victory over Pettis might just lead him there.