Charles Oliveira issues statement following split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Oliveira responds to defeat

“Hello, my family. I just want to thank everyone with all my heart,” Oliveira said in Portuguese in a video message posted on his social media. “Not every day is going to be a day of glory. It was a hard fight. We had the opportunity to submit or even knock him out, but I couldn’t find myself.”

“I got some stitches over my eye, I’m a bit swollen, but I’m fine. I already cried. It’s part of the game. I’m going to move on now. I will return home, be with my family, and start training again. I hope that you will continue to cheer for me because everything I’m going through in life now is wonderful. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“What I can promise is that I will come back stronger. It’s the game, there’s not much to be done. I had a wonderful camp, a wonderful weight cut this week, but that’s it. Today wasn’t the day. It wasn’t meant to be. Thank you. I’m fine, and I’ll come back better.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you want to see next for Charles Oliveira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!