Charles Oliveira issues statement following split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC legend Charles Oliveira has issued a statement following his defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira

As we all know, Charles Oliveira is a huge fan favorite. He’s also a former UFC lightweight champion. So, as you can imagine, there was a lot of excitement heading into his collision with Arman Tsarukyan last weekend. Unfortunately for ‘Do Bronx’, he fell to a narrow split decision loss in their contest.

It was a tight and tense affair, but ultimately, Tsarukyan just about did enough to get his hand raised. In a post on social media, the Brazilian sensation spoke candidly about the defeat.

Oliveira responds to defeat

“Hello, my family. I just want to thank everyone with all my heart,” Oliveira said in Portuguese in a video message posted on his social media. “Not every day is going to be a day of glory. It was a hard fight. We had the opportunity to submit or even knock him out, but I couldn’t find myself.”

“I got some stitches over my eye, I’m a bit swollen, but I’m fine. I already cried. It’s part of the game. I’m going to move on now. I will return home, be with my family, and start training again. I hope that you will continue to cheer for me because everything I’m going through in life now is wonderful. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“What I can promise is that I will come back stronger. It’s the game, there’s not much to be done. I had a wonderful camp, a wonderful weight cut this week, but that’s it. Today wasn’t the day. It wasn’t meant to be. Thank you. I’m fine, and I’ll come back better.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you want to see next for Charles Oliveira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

