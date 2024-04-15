Jeremy Pacatiw wants to test mettle against top-ranked contenders

Following his triumphant return to action earlier this month, Jeremy Pacatiw is more confident than ever.

“The Juggernaut” made a resounding comeback after a 16-month layoff at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. There, he barely broke a sweat against Wang Shuo in a bantamweight MMA clash.

It only took the Filipino spitfire a little over two minutes to get the job done, submitting his Chinese opponent with a deep rear-naked choke.

With his recent victory, his professional record now stands at an impressive 13-5. In addition, he is riding high on a two-bout winning streak.

Now, Pacatiw has his sights set on climbing the division’s ranks. And it begins with #5-ranked contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

“Maybe I’ll start with the #5-ranked fighter first. Then if we get the win, then we keep pushing forward,” he told The MMA Superfan in an interview.

“But for now, let’s see who ONE Championship decides to give us since they still have the final say on who I’m fighting next. I’m really hoping that we’ll be able to fight against a ranked fighter next.”

A potential matchup with Baatarkhuu promises to be a thrilling clash of styles. It’s one that Pacatiw believes will elevate his game to new heights.

“If I do get to fight him, I’ll have to keep the fight standing. We saw his fight. He’s a gifted wrestler in his own right. His toughness is also one of his biggest strengths, plus how he adjusts throughout a fight,” the Lions Nation MMA said of the Mongolian bruiser.

“It’s going to be an intriguing bout against him. For sure, I will learn a lot if ever I get to face him next.”