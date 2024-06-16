Anderson Silva reveals boxing match with Chael Sonnen disallowed knockouts: “I believe we put on a good show”

By Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

UFC legend Anderson Silva claims his boxing match with Chael Sonnen barred knockouts.

Anderson Silva

Silva and Sonnen shared the boxing ring this past Saturday night in Brazil, and the bout ended in a draw. Silva didn’t appear to look nearly as aggressive as he was in his bouts with Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and there might be a good reason for it.

“The Spider” vs. “The American Gangster” was an exhibition matchup and it appears the two were urged not to go for power shots.

RELATED: FOLLOWING DRAW WITH ANDERSON SILVA, CHAEL SONNEN SHIFTS ATTENTION TO “STUPID” JORGE MASVIDAL

Anderson Silva Says Knockouts Weren’t Allowed in Chael Sonnen Fight

Speaking to media members after the fight, Anderson Silva explained that given the circumstances he feels both he and Chael Sonnen put on an entertaining bout (via MMAFighting.com).

“It was an exhibition match, and as an exhibition match, it wasn’t allowed knockouts, it was a match with no [winner],” Silva said. “It was an exhibition and I believe we put on a good show.”

Silva will be ditching the exhibitions for another pro boxing bout in the near future. He’s hoping to get a deal done soon.

“I have a [boxing] match in Dubai that isn’t an exhibition,” Silva said. “There’s no date yet. We’re negotiating, and I can’t say who the opponent is yet or [my manager] will kill me because the contract is in secrecy. It’s another big challenge in my life. A big challenge, indeed.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the bout comes to fruition and who “The Spider’s” next opponent would be. At the age of 49, Silva’s fighting career has new life. He had a competitive fight against Jake Paul in a losing effort in their boxing match back in Oct. 2022. He hopes to keep finding success in the sweet science for as long as he decides to stick around in the fight game.

We’ll keep you updated on what’s next for Anderson Silva.

Topics:

Anderson Silva Boxing News Chael Sonnen

