Anderson Silva reveals boxing match with Chael Sonnen disallowed knockouts: “I believe we put on a good show”

Anderson Silva Says Knockouts Weren’t Allowed in Chael Sonnen Fight

Speaking to media members after the fight, Anderson Silva explained that given the circumstances he feels both he and Chael Sonnen put on an entertaining bout (via MMAFighting.com).

“It was an exhibition match, and as an exhibition match, it wasn’t allowed knockouts, it was a match with no [winner],” Silva said. “It was an exhibition and I believe we put on a good show.”

Silva will be ditching the exhibitions for another pro boxing bout in the near future. He’s hoping to get a deal done soon.