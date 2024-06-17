Chael Sonnen voices frustration over draw ruling in boxing match with Anderson Silva: “I won the first 3 rounds!”

Chael Sonnen has voiced his frustration after his exhibition boxing match against Anderson Silva was ruled a draw.

Last weekend, Chael Sonnen went head to head with Anderson Silva in an exhibition boxing showdown. As we know, these two men have fought each other twice previously, with Silva coming out on top on both occasions. Alas, we heard a few weeks back that they’d be colliding in the squared circle, and it came to fruition on Saturday in Brazil.

In the end, we saw what equated to a sparring match, conducted over five two-minute rounds. The official ruling was a draw as was expected with it being an exhibition, but Sonnen had a few things on his mind in the immediate aftermath.