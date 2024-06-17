‘War Room’ photo reveals a number of fighters set to compete at UFC 305 in Perth
An image of the UFC’s war room has given fans an insight into who may be competing on the UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia.
On August 17, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return to Australia. It’ll do so with the UFC 305 card, and the popular opinion is that Israel Adesanya will return to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship.
Of course, there’s no confirmation in that just yet, but it seems like we’re getting closer and closer to an official announcement. Either way, there’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to this event.
Now, courtesy of a video of the promotion’s war room featuring Dana White, we have an idea of who may appear on the show.
Dana might've just leaked UFC 305 👀 pic.twitter.com/qRnIB1ZAhU
— Combat Speech (@CombatSpeech) June 16, 2024
UFC 305’s card potentially revealed
If this proposed card is to be believed, then the following fighters are set to feature: Israel Adesanya, Song Yadong, Jack Della Maddalena, Steve Erceg and Drakkar Klose.
There are plenty of big fights for all five to be involved in. As we know, the promotion always tends to go pretty hard in the paint when they head to Australia – and this looks set to be no different. The big question, perhaps, is just how stacked they’re going to make it. There are some big names from the country on there alongside New Zealand’s finest in Israel Adesanya, and it’ll be fascinating to see what else comes of this.
