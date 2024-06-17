‘War Room’ photo reveals a number of fighters set to compete at UFC 305 in Perth

By Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

An image of the UFC’s war room has given fans an insight into who may be competing on the UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia.

Israel Adesanya training

On August 17, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return to Australia. It’ll do so with the UFC 305 card, and the popular opinion is that Israel Adesanya will return to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship.

Of course, there’s no confirmation in that just yet, but it seems like we’re getting closer and closer to an official announcement. Either way, there’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to this event.

RELATED: UFC 305 set for August 18 in Perth, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya reportedly in discussions

Now, courtesy of a video of the promotion’s war room featuring Dana White, we have an idea of who may appear on the show.

UFC 305’s card potentially revealed

If this proposed card is to be believed, then the following fighters are set to feature: Israel Adesanya, Song Yadong, Jack Della Maddalena, Steve Erceg and Drakkar Klose.

There are plenty of big fights for all five to be involved in. As we know, the promotion always tends to go pretty hard in the paint when they head to Australia – and this looks set to be no different. The big question, perhaps, is just how stacked they’re going to make it. There are some big names from the country on there alongside New Zealand’s finest in Israel Adesanya, and it’ll be fascinating to see what else comes of this.

Are you excited by what we could end up seeing at UFC 305? What do you make of the quality of the company’s pay-per-views so far this year? Will Adesanya be able to reclaim the middleweight crown? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jack Della Maddalena Song Yadong UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman

Michael ‘Venom’ Page plans to callout Kamaru Usman after finishing Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024
Dana White, UFC
UFC

Dana White pleased with how UFC booked replacement fights for major events: "It's the business, man"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is happy with how the top MMA promotion handled a couple of key fight changes.

Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas looks back on bad interaction with Maycee Barber's father: "That's not cool"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Rose Namajunas doesn’t have any personal issues with Maycee Barber, but her father is another story.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to improve cornerman work: “He needs to master the corner"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been praised for both his fighting career as well as his coaching, but even he isn’t perfect in all areas.

Dana White, Aidan White
Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93 Bonus Report: Four fighters take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303: "The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly"

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Conor McGregor has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Brady Hiestand
UFC

Brady Hiestand says he and Garrett Armfield agreed to fight each other while in the sauna

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2024

Brady Hiestand is eager to fight again after being off for over a year.

Ariel Helwani, Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Ariel Helwani explodes at "Boot licker" Michael Bisping over criticism of UFC 303 reporting

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping are feuding over Helwani’s coverage of UFC 303.

Anthony Smith, Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg

Anthony Smith breaks down short-notice fight vs. Carlos Ulberg, says Ulberg "can't compete" against top contenders

Curtis Calhoun - June 14, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith feels Carlos Ulberg doesn’t have the skill set to give him any stress inside the Octagon.