‘War Room’ photo reveals a number of fighters set to compete at UFC 305 in Perth

An image of the UFC’s war room has given fans an insight into who may be competing on the UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia.

On August 17, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make its return to Australia. It’ll do so with the UFC 305 card, and the popular opinion is that Israel Adesanya will return to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship.

Of course, there’s no confirmation in that just yet, but it seems like we’re getting closer and closer to an official announcement. Either way, there’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to this event.

RELATED: UFC 305 set for August 18 in Perth, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya reportedly in discussions

Now, courtesy of a video of the promotion’s war room featuring Dana White, we have an idea of who may appear on the show.

Dana might’ve just leaked UFC 305 👀 pic.twitter.com/qRnIB1ZAhU — Combat Speech (@CombatSpeech) June 16, 2024