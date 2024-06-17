New video footage shows the moment Alex Pereira accepted the call to save UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

New footage has been released of Alex Pereira accepting the call to officially save UFC 303 and compete in the main event.

Alex Pereira

As we all know, Alex Pereira is an absolute beast. During his brief time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he’s already made memories that will last a lifetime. Of course, as we know, he’s the current UFC light heavyweight champion. He’s also coming off the back of a dominant win over Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300 back in April.

He was set to take some time off, and was actually in Australia recently when word come through that Conor McGregor was out of the UFC 303 main event. So, the promotion opted to see if ‘Poatan’ would be interested in defending his belt against Jiri Prochazka on short notice.

RELATED: Alex Pereira reacts to short notice UFC 303 main event against Jiri Prochazka

He said yes, and we’ve now got the chance to see the moment unfold in real time courtesy of the following footage.

Pereira is ready

When taking the call, Alex looks happy, confident and ready to go. He may be in the process of recovering from a few broken toes, but that isn’t going to stop him. His legacy is incredible as it is, but if he can go out there and defeat Jiri Prochazka for a second time, he’ll be rapidly approaching ‘legend’ status. Who knows, if he carries on this trajectory, he won’t be far off the GOAT conversation. Given where he was a few years ago as a relative unknown to casual MMA fans, that’s kind of insane.

Are you excited by Alex Pereira’s return to the cage at UFC 303? Are you surprised that he decided to take this fight on such short notice, or is it in character or him? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

