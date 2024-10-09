Chael Sonnen explains why Raquel Pennington, not Kayla Harrison, should be next for newly minted UFC champion Julianna Peña

By Harry Kettle - October 9, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Raquel Pennington has earned the right to receive an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena.

Raquel Pennington

Last weekend, Raquel Pennington put up a great fight against Julianna Pena at UFC 307. She was defending her UFC women’s bantamweight championship but unfortunately, in the eyes of the judges, she didn’t quite do enough to get over the finish line.

RELATED: Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: “I do not feel I lost that fight”

Pena was awarded the belt, despite Pennington come on late and even dropping Pena in the fourth round. Now, the expectation is that Kayla Harrison will get the next crack at the gold.

In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, Raquel should be given the nod instead.

Sonnen backs Pennington

“When we’re having the discussion of what’s next, I think it would be responsible for us all — because if we’re just coming from a competitive nature or looking at the rankings, something like that, you lose, you don’t get Kayla. You get Raquel,” Sonnen said. “If you’re gonna just pay attention to merit and who’s done what, you don’t get Kayla vs. Peña next, you get Raquel in a rematch.

“From the world of promotion, there is nothing on Peña vs. Pennington in a rematch. But guys, there was nothing on it three days ago when we saw it,” Sonnen continued. “We’re not in a vastly different situation. If we’re just going to go off of merit, Pennington must be considered. That’s what I’m offering for you. Pennington should be the champion of the world right now.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Who do you believe should’ve been given the victory on Saturday night – Raquel Pennington or Julianna Pena? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Chael Sonnen Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison Raquel Pennington UFC

