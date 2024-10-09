Chael Sonnen explains why Raquel Pennington, not Kayla Harrison, should be next for newly minted UFC champion Julianna Peña

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Raquel Pennington has earned the right to receive an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena.

Last weekend, Raquel Pennington put up a great fight against Julianna Pena at UFC 307. She was defending her UFC women’s bantamweight championship but unfortunately, in the eyes of the judges, she didn’t quite do enough to get over the finish line.

Pena was awarded the belt, despite Pennington come on late and even dropping Pena in the fourth round. Now, the expectation is that Kayla Harrison will get the next crack at the gold.

In the eyes of Chael Sonnen, though, Raquel should be given the nod instead.