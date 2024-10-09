Video | The last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing Artem Vakhitov scores Contender Series KO in front of ‘Poatan’

Artem Vakhitov picked up a huge win on Dana White’s Contender Series – and Alex Pereira was right there to watch it all unfold.

Last night, Artem Vakhitov put a beating on Islem Masraf and managed to earn himself a UFC contract in the process. Vakhitov, 33, is best known for being a two-time Glory light heavyweight champion in the world of kickboxing. Oh, and he’s also the last person to defeat Pereira in kickboxing before the latter made his switch over to mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Alex Pereira hits back at former rival Artem Vakhitov’s comments about his striking: “Be careful”

Does that sound familiar? It may well do, likely because it’s very similar to how Pereira came over to the UFC and kickstarted his rivalry with Israel Adesanya. With that being said, it certainly seems as if ‘Poatan’ is on better terms with Vakhitov than he was with ‘Stylebender’ back in the day.

During the bout, Pereira was actually there watching live to see Vakhitov’s triumph and even spoke to him backstage afterwards.

PURE POWER 🤯 Artem Vakhitov earns the first round TKO on #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/3KIX5i6jRJ — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2024

Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov shared a backstage moment after #DWCS and discussed a potential trilogy bout in MMA for the UFC title. 👀 pic.twitter.com/n6jRtoW0JW — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 9, 2024