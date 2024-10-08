Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: “I do not feel I lost that fight”

Raquel Pennington is hoping to get an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena after UFC 307.

Pennington suffered a controversial split decision loss to Pena in the co-main event of UFC 307. It was a fight nearly all media members scored for Pennington, as did many fans.

Following the controversial decision, Raquel Pennington took to social media and called for a rematch with Julianna Pena as she doesn’t think she lost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raquel Pennington (@raquel_pennington)

“I’m home and I’m healthy. My heart hurts but my head is high! I do not feel I lost that fight but this is just another wild detour in this journey of mine,” Raquel Pennington wrote on Instagram. “I will be back better than ever, I want the rematch stat! Regardless, I’m counting my blessings. What an amazing fight week, surrounded by so much love, support and blessings. Memories that will last a lifetime. I’m full of gratitude and I want to send a shout out to all the people who stand behind me… To all my true fans out there I love each and every one of you. We will be back!”