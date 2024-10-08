Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: “I do not feel I lost that fight”
Raquel Pennington is hoping to get an immediate rematch against Julianna Pena after UFC 307.
Pennington suffered a controversial split decision loss to Pena in the co-main event of UFC 307. It was a fight nearly all media members scored for Pennington, as did many fans.
Following the controversial decision, Raquel Pennington took to social media and called for a rematch with Julianna Pena as she doesn’t think she lost.
View this post on Instagram
“I’m home and I’m healthy. My heart hurts but my head is high! I do not feel I lost that fight but this is just another wild detour in this journey of mine,” Raquel Pennington wrote on Instagram. “I will be back better than ever, I want the rematch stat! Regardless, I’m counting my blessings. What an amazing fight week, surrounded by so much love, support and blessings. Memories that will last a lifetime. I’m full of gratitude and I want to send a shout out to all the people who stand behind me… To all my true fans out there I love each and every one of you. We will be back!”
Julianna Pena is not interested in the Raquel Pennington rematch
Although Pennington believes she won and called for a rematch against Pena it does seem unlikely it will happen. Pena has made it clear she is trying to lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement for a trilogy fight. But, if that doesn’t happen it does seem likely that Kayla Harrison will get the next title shot against Pena.
So, it does seem like Pennington will need to win a fight or two to get another crack at reclaiming the women’s bantamweight title again.
Raquel Pennington is 16-9 as a pro and coming off a split decision loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 307. Before that, she scored a decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva to win the vacant women’s bantamweight title. She has notable wins over Ketlen Vieira, Macy Chiasson, Irene Aldana, and Aspen Ladd among others.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Raquel Pennington UFC