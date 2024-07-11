Chael Sonnen explains why he’s going with Sean O’Malley for Male Fighter of the Year

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is his frontrunner for Male Fighter of the Year.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts. Between his personality outside of the cage and his ability inside of it, he’s been able to achieve some great things. So far this year, he’s managed to successfully retain the belt in a one-sided battering against rival Marlon Vera.

In his next outing, he’s expected to defend against Merab Dvalishvili. Of course, that will serve as a tough obstacle for him to overcome, but many believe he can get the job done.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley anxious for fight announcement as UFC 306 draws closer: “I’m still hoping for the Sphere”

In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen spoke about who their pick would be for Male Fighter of the Year in their mid-year awards. While Cormier picked Alex Pereira, Chael went for a different move.

Sonnen picks O’Malley

“When you look at the Male Fighter of the Year, I’m going with Sean O’Malley,” Sonnen said. “When ‘Sugar’ Sean fought ‘Chito’ Vera, I did not know Sean was that good. I believed that Sean was the best guy in the world. I thought it was competitive; there’s guys that could beat him but he could beat them as well. But when he fought ‘Chito’ Vera and he dominated that…

“To watch the growth that Sean had (from the first Vera fight), not to mention the pressure he had going from the Apex to top of the bill, a $14.1 million gate, and you’ve got to follow the show Dustin Poirier put on,” Sonnen continued. “There was so much pressure on this young man, who is a showman. … Can you back up what you say? Not only did he do it, he did it for 25 minutes. 15 minutes in he could’ve put the brakes on…wasn’t good enough for him. He tried to finish that fight. … I thought it was the total package.”

Quotes via MMA News

Who do you agree with? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Raul Rosas Jr.

Raul Rosas Jr. predicts who he'll beat in potential future UFC bantamweight title fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards would prefer fighting for middleweight title over Islam Makhachev bout

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2024

Leon Edwards says he’d prefer fighting for the middleweight title as opposed to squaring off with Islam Makhachev.

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor calls Dustin Poirier's foundation a "scam" in latest social media attack

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is accusing Dustin Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation of fraud after a recent post-UFC 302 auction.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier blasts Michael Chandler over recent comments: "You're not one of us"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier has taken aim at former opponent Michael Chandler.

Michael 'Venom' Page, Ian Machado Garry
Michael Page

Michael 'Venom' Page downplays Ian Machado Garry's title chances after UFC 303: "Leon is gonna kill you"

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page doesn’t think Ian Machado Garry has what it takes to become a champion after their UFC 303 battle.

Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev

Dustin Poirier reveals he accepted hours' notice fight vs. Nate Diaz after Khamzat Chimaev weight controversy at UFC 279

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024
Cody Brundage
UFC

Cody Brundage doubts Abdul Razak Alhassan fight will last long at UFC Denver: "There will be chaos"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2024

Cody Brundage says the judges won’t be needed for his UFC Denver fight against Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier questions Conor McGregor's UFC 303 withdrawal: "Doesn't seem like a reason to pull out"

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier thinks there may be more to the story when it comes to Conor McGregor’s scratched comeback at UFC 303.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley anxious for fight announcement as UFC 306 draws closer: "I’m still hoping for the Sphere"

Fernando Quiles - July 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley is eager to get back inside the Octagon, but he hasn’t heard anything new on when that might be.

Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad

Ali Abdelaziz makes bold UFC 304 prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: "Don't worry, just buy the pay-per-view"

Fernando Quiles - July 10, 2024

The manager of Belal Muhammad, Ali Abdelaziz, believes his fighter will dethrone Leon Edwards at the conclusion of UFC 304.