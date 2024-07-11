MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is his frontrunner for Male Fighter of the Year.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the most popular fighters in mixed martial arts. Between his personality outside of the cage and his ability inside of it, he’s been able to achieve some great things. So far this year, he’s managed to successfully retain the belt in a one-sided battering against rival Marlon Vera.

In his next outing, he’s expected to defend against Merab Dvalishvili. Of course, that will serve as a tough obstacle for him to overcome, but many believe he can get the job done.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley anxious for fight announcement as UFC 306 draws closer: “I’m still hoping for the Sphere”

In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen spoke about who their pick would be for Male Fighter of the Year in their mid-year awards. While Cormier picked Alex Pereira, Chael went for a different move.