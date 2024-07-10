Sean O’Malley anxious for fight announcement as UFC 306 draws closer: “I’m still hoping for the Sphere”

Sean O’Malley is eager to get back inside the Octagon, but he hasn’t heard anything new on when that might be.

O’Malley is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. The “Suga” show and Merab Dvalishvili have been going back-and-forth on social media, and the two have expressed a desire to fight one another. While UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas would appear to be the right time for the title fight, nothing has been made official at this time.

O’Malley has even admitted that he’s in the dark when it comes to whether or not he will compete on the card.

