Sean O’Malley anxious for fight announcement as UFC 306 draws closer: “I’m still hoping for the Sphere”
Sean O’Malley is eager to get back inside the Octagon, but he hasn’t heard anything new on when that might be.
O’Malley is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. The “Suga” show and Merab Dvalishvili have been going back-and-forth on social media, and the two have expressed a desire to fight one another. While UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas would appear to be the right time for the title fight, nothing has been made official at this time.
O’Malley has even admitted that he’s in the dark when it comes to whether or not he will compete on the card.
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Unsure If He’ll be Booked for UFC 306
During a recent edition of the “TimboSugarShow,” Sean O’Malley revealed he does not know whether or not he’ll be a part of UFC 306 (via Bloody Elbow).
“No f****** update (on an announcement) for you fellas, I’m still hoping for the Sphere, still the same s***, Sphere or December, but I’m pretty sure either way it’s going to be in Vegas (my next fight), which I’m pumped about,” O’Malley told on the recent episode of the Timbo and Sugar Show.
“Dana (White) keeps saying (the Sphere event) is going to be something crazy. I know you’ve got Conor (McGregor) and (Michael) Chandler maybe going around, you’ve got Max (Holloway) Ilia (Topuria), you’ve got me and Merab, you’ve got f****** some pretty big fights to possibly make.”
While O’Malley is eager to get the ball rolling on a fight announcement, UFC CEO Dana White has admitted the promotion has spent a ton of money trying to make UFC 306 the best event it can possibly be. One would imagine the fight card will be quite selection in order for the top MMA promotion to make its money back and a lot more.
