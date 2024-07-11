Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discuss the chances of Nate Diaz receiving an immediate title shot in his UFC return: “Let’s get serious here”

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman have given their thoughts on the idea of Nate Diaz being given an immediate title shot if he returns to the UFC.

Last weekend, Nate Diaz gained a measure of revenge on Jorge Masvidal. He defeated ‘Gamebred’ in their boxing showdown, and it proved to be a pretty entertaining affair. Of course, now, many are wondering what the future holds for him. Some believe it’ll be another boxing match, whereas others are convinced he’ll head back to mixed martial arts.

If he does the latter, then you’d have to imagine he will do so with the UFC. In a recent podcast, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discussed the possibility of him receiving a title shot after he called out Leon Edwards.

Cejudo and Usman question Diaz’s future

Cejudo: “He called out Leon Edwards for the strap at 170-pounds, you don’t think Dana would give it to him? You don’t think Dana would give him that fight? Remember dude, the UFC is an entertainment company and if he’s able to bring those pay-per-view numbers and especially if a guy like Leon Edwards calls for the fight, he could potentially get it.”

Usman: “Let’s get serious here Henry, what?! You think, ‘Oh yes I want to fight Leon Edwards’ and he just jumps in and he gets a title shot? Are you serious? Come on Henry. Henry you were two-division champion and you came back and you fought Merab so basically, you had to earn the shot at Sean O’Malley. So you’re saying that he should just definitely come in and get it just because he has numbers?”

Who do you agree with? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Henry Cejudo Kamaru Usman Nate Diaz UFC

