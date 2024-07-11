Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discuss the chances of Nate Diaz receiving an immediate title shot in his UFC return: “Let’s get serious here”

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman have given their thoughts on the idea of Nate Diaz being given an immediate title shot if he returns to the UFC.

Last weekend, Nate Diaz gained a measure of revenge on Jorge Masvidal. He defeated ‘Gamebred’ in their boxing showdown, and it proved to be a pretty entertaining affair. Of course, now, many are wondering what the future holds for him. Some believe it’ll be another boxing match, whereas others are convinced he’ll head back to mixed martial arts.

If he does the latter, then you’d have to imagine he will do so with the UFC. In a recent podcast, Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discussed the possibility of him receiving a title shot after he called out Leon Edwards.