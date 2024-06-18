Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor is in “rehab” for substance abuse which led to UFC 303 withdrawal

By Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen has an interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor was out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor

McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas against Chandler in a highly-anticipated matchup. However, just over two weeks out from the fight, it was confirmed that McGregor was out of the bout due to an injury. But, according to Sonnen, he says it is due to the Irishman being in rehab for substance abuse.

“Daniel, you know what, I’m glad that we’re done talking about this. But I wanna mention something else to you on a completely separate topic. What incredible irony that both sides (Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler) have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. Not that anything has to do with this,” Sonnen said on The Good Guy & The Bad Guy on ESPN

“Two guys are pushing alcohol, totally unrelated story. And then another guy is in rehab for alcohol and other substances – I’m just saying, that’s a tough story to tell. Not for nothing, that gets to be a little bit tough. Have this proper drink, I’ll see you in a proper while, ‘cause I’m in a proper facility right now, watching me not have drinks,” Sonnen added.

It is an interesting comment from Sonnen as it is a bold claim with no proof that McGregor is in rehab. But, if Chael Sonnen is telling the truth, it would be a massive deal and could have been a factor in the Irishman pulling out.

Although Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor is in a rehab facility for substance abuse, the Irishman took to social media and confirmed he had an injury which forced him out of the bout.

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!,” McGregor wrote.

Whether or not McGregor will comment on Sonnen accusing him of being in a rehab facility is to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

