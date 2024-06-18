UFC’s Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov set to star in upcoming U.S. shooter/slasher film

By Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

Rising UFC middleweight star Shara Magomedov will make his Hollywood debut in a fitting role for the elite striker.

Shara Magomedov

Magomedov will face Joilton Lutterbach at UFC Saudi Arabia this Saturday in Riyadh. The card is headlined by a middleweight matchup between former titleholder Robert Whittaker and surging contender Ikram Aliskerov.

Magomedov is one of the most exciting prospects in the middleweight division and is unbeaten in his career. To make his fighting tenure even more intriguing, he fights with one good eye after his right eye was removed following eight surgeries.

As Magomedov prepares for his UFC return, he’s also preparing for his film debut as a villainous character.

Shara Magomedov playing a ‘Killer’ role in upcoming U.S. film

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Magomedov spoke about his upcoming acting debut.

“One of my managers told me about this idea, three shooting days, a short film,” Magomedov said. “I will need to fly to Los Angeles. They are going to pay for my visa and all the expenses. I gave it a thought, and asked him about the role, he said it was a killer. I decided to take this offer, then the UFC scheduled a fight for me on March 2, then the whole event was rescheduled for June, so now I’m going to get my visa and will probably be able to fit those three shooting days in my schedule…

“It’s going to be a useful experience for me.”

Magomedov wouldn’t comment on details surrounding the film project and his role, but he’s expected to pivot his attention after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Magomedov made his UFC debut at UFC 294 in October, earning a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva. He’s become a massive star in Russia after winning his first 12 professional fights.

As Magomedov rises the UFC ranks, he’s becoming an increasingly marketable asset outside of the cage, and this first film venture could lead to a quick ascent to stardom.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

