Belal Muhammad believes he’s Leon Edwards’ “kryptonite” ahead of UFC 304 title fight: “I’m going to make it look easy”

By Cole Shelton - June 18, 2024

Belal Muhammad is entering his UFC 304 title fight against Leon Edwards with plenty of confidence.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad is set to fight Edwards for the second time, as their first fight in 2021 was a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. Entering the rematch, which is also Muhammad’s first crack at UFC gold, ‘Remember The Name’ not only thinks he will beat Edwards but says he plans to make it look easy.

“I don’t think he is the toughest matchup for me. When I look at it stylistically, I think I’m his kryptonite, I think that the last couple of fights he’s had, he’s been able to dictate the pace and dictate the distance,” Belal Muhammad said on The Anik & Florida podcast. “The Usman third fight, Usman wasn’t the same Usman, Usman was in there hesitant, he wasn’t throwing. I thought Usman looked worse than Leon looked better. In the Colby fight, they threw 60 strikes in a five-round fight, and he still gassed out in the fifth round, like how?

“When all these people come up with, he looked better in this fight, he dominated the two best welterweights in the world, I don’t think he did. I’m going to show, and honestly, when I do it, I’m going to make it look easy. It’s going to be one of those things where people are going to say maybe he had food poisoning or something, or maybe he was sick, there has to be something that went wrong,” Muhammad added.

Although Belal Muhammad thinks he will make it look easy, oddsmakers don’t agree. FanDuel currently has Muhammad as a +162 underdog while Edwards is a -210 favorite.

But, if Muhammad does pull off the upset and defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 304, it would be a statement-making performance and he would prove a lot of doubters wrong.

Muhammad is currently 23-3 with one No-contest in the UFC and is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak and has notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demain Maia among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

