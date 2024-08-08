Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev should be re-signed by UFC

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev is doing all the right things to be re-signed by the UFC.

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev is no longer signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This is despite his undefeated record, and despite the fact he defeated Manel Kape in his last outing at UFC 304. The rumor mill has suggested that it’s due to his poor attitude – and his fight week brawl against Kape’s team wouldn’t have helped.

Plus, he was also rumored to be negotiating with PFL during his time with the UFC. Mokaev has outright denied that. Still, he’s an exciting young fighter, and he appears to be ready to try and make amends.

Now, Chael Sonnen has weighed in and given his thoughts on the situation.