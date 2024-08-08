Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev should be re-signed by UFC
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev is doing all the right things to be re-signed by the UFC.
As we know, Muhammad Mokaev is no longer signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This is despite his undefeated record, and despite the fact he defeated Manel Kape in his last outing at UFC 304. The rumor mill has suggested that it’s due to his poor attitude – and his fight week brawl against Kape’s team wouldn’t have helped.
Plus, he was also rumored to be negotiating with PFL during his time with the UFC. Mokaev has outright denied that. Still, he’s an exciting young fighter, and he appears to be ready to try and make amends.
Now, Chael Sonnen has weighed in and given his thoughts on the situation.
Sonnen backs Mokaev
“I don’t know what he could have done realistically,” Sonnen said. “He’s got to do two things: he’s got to upset the matchmakers, who are really nice guys—like, it’s really hard to ever hear a story where somebody was upset with them—and be able to keep it quiet in our industry, which is just wildly difficult to do.”
“When I tell you I want to forgive him, and I do, I guess I should also offer that I don’t quite know what we’re forgiving him for, but I have guesses. He seems calm, he seems like a guy that really wants his job—in fact, stronger on the position of ‘I want to be here, please reconsider.’ He’s going out to the public, and he’s owning everything that he did, whether it’s his boring style or the hotel situation. I feel like that’s a guy that you would show grace to.”
Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
