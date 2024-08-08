Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev should be re-signed by UFC

By Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev is doing all the right things to be re-signed by the UFC.

Muhammad Mokaev

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev is no longer signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. This is despite his undefeated record, and despite the fact he defeated Manel Kape in his last outing at UFC 304. The rumor mill has suggested that it’s due to his poor attitude – and his fight week brawl against Kape’s team wouldn’t have helped.

Plus, he was also rumored to be negotiating with PFL during his time with the UFC. Mokaev has outright denied that. Still, he’s an exciting young fighter, and he appears to be ready to try and make amends.

RELATED: Muhammad Mokaev offers UFC a free fight to get back on good terms: “I think I’ve taken a big lesson”

Now, Chael Sonnen has weighed in and given his thoughts on the situation.

Sonnen backs Mokaev

“I don’t know what he could have done realistically,” Sonnen said. “He’s got to do two things: he’s got to upset the matchmakers, who are really nice guys—like, it’s really hard to ever hear a story where somebody was upset with them—and be able to keep it quiet in our industry, which is just wildly difficult to do.”

“When I tell you I want to forgive him, and I do, I guess I should also offer that I don’t quite know what we’re forgiving him for, but I have guesses. He seems calm, he seems like a guy that really wants his job—in fact, stronger on the position of ‘I want to be here, please reconsider.’ He’s going out to the public, and he’s owning everything that he did, whether it’s his boring style or the hotel situation. I feel like that’s a guy that you would show grace to.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Muhammad Mokaev UFC

Related

Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson says he's been "wrestling heavy" for Chepe Mariscal fight: "I'm going to get it to the ground"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024
Conor McGregor, Urijah Faber
UFC

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor will fight again, shares prediction for potential Michael Chandler fight

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024

Urijah Faber still believes Conor McGregor is hungry to compete and will fight again.

Aljamain Sterling, Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Aljamain Sterling defends Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: "I think it's f***ed up"

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling thinks the promotion made a significant error in releasing Muhammad Mokaev.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez issues cold response to Conor McGregor's taunts over contract demands

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has responded to Conor McGregor’s recent social media tirade aimed at his big contract demands.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad is already targeting double-champion status after UFC 304 title win: "I've got maybe two fights left"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes that his time is ticking at 170 pounds.

Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker reveals he contacted the UFC to re-book Khamzat Chimaev fight: "Just make sure he turns up"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev's coach teases possibility of going for middleweight title to become champ-champ

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024

Javier Mendez, the coach of Islam Makhachev believes his fighter could have a unique path to becoming a champ-champ.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman booked for return at UFC 309 in New York

Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is booked to return to the cage at UFC 309 in New York.

Sean O'Malley, Usman Nurmagomedov, UFC, Noche UFC
UFC

Sean O’Malley says there’s no guarantee he will fight Umar Nurmagomedov next if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “I’ve got a lot of options”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley is saying that there’s no guarantee he will fight Umar Nurmagomedov next if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Chael Sonnen, Tony Ferguson, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC, Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen explains how Tony Ferguson “double crossed” Michael Chiesa with post-fight interview at UFC Abu Dhabi: “I’m a little bit surprised with the disconnect of mental awareness”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2024

Chael Sonnen is explaining how Tony Ferguson ‘double crossed’ Michael Chiesa with his post-fight interview at UFC Abu Dhabi.