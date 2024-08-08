Jiri Prochazka declares he is “training everywhere” in preparation for UFC return

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has provided an update on his training as he gears up for a potential return to the cage.

In the eyes of many, Jiri Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. He has a unique style, a fun personality and a whole lot of fans. Unfortunately, in his last two title fights, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been finished by Alex Pereira.

Since the latest of those two defeats, big questions have been asked of his future. Prochazka himself said he needed to evolve in a big way or, alternatively, never fight again.

RELATED: Firas Zahabi slams Jiri Prochazka for approach in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 303: “That was his worst approach to a fight ever”

The stakes are high, as you can imagine. In the following social media post, the Czech star made it crystal clear that he’s ready to stage a comeback.