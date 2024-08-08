Jiri Prochazka declares he is “training everywhere” in preparation for UFC return
UFC star Jiri Prochazka has provided an update on his training as he gears up for a potential return to the cage.
In the eyes of many, Jiri Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. He has a unique style, a fun personality and a whole lot of fans. Unfortunately, in his last two title fights, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been finished by Alex Pereira.
Since the latest of those two defeats, big questions have been asked of his future. Prochazka himself said he needed to evolve in a big way or, alternatively, never fight again.
The stakes are high, as you can imagine. In the following social media post, the Czech star made it crystal clear that he’s ready to stage a comeback.
Mission accomplished ⚡️🙏⚡️
More that 400km on walk
Training everywhere to be connected with nature and recharge true power to make a step up ⚡️⛰⚡️
Better understanding the body, The pain and peacefull mind
Just be present
It’s time to elevate ⚡️🙏⚡️#Mastery #FEARISTHEWAY pic.twitter.com/pZqJUOe8i1
— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) August 7, 2024
Prochazka’s mission
It’s going to be a long road back to the top for Jri Prochazka. While he may have time on his side, he’s endured a lot of punishment in the last few years. Hopefully, we see him back sooner rather than later – and hopefully, it’s an all-action affair for fans across the world to enjoy.
What do you believe should be next for Jiri Prochazka in the UFC? Do you think there is a chance he will fight for another world title and if so, how many bouts does he need to win before ten? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!