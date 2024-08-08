Jarred Brooks fires shots at Joshua Pacio, Demetrious Johnson after interim world title win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Jarred Brooks wasted no time focusing his attention on a shortlist of elite targets. 

Jarred Brooks

“The Monkey God” made headlines last Friday, August 2, when he defeated #3-ranked Gustavo Balart in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. There, he captured the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title, submitting the Cuban with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Now with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder, he’s ready to take on some of the biggest names in the sport.

First and foremost on Brooks’ agenda is a unification bout against Filipino rival and lineal king Joshua Pacio.

“It means a lot, but it’s going to feel way better when I get to go against Joshua Pacio and unify that World Championship,” he said.

The two fighters have a heated history that has captivated fans. Their previous encounter this past March ended controversially when Brooks was disqualified for an illegal head-first slam, allowing Pacio to reclaim the belt in a rematch that left many questions unanswered.

Pacio is currently recovering from an ACL injury. But once he is back to full health, Brooks is eager to resolve their unfinished business.

“Let’s run that back in a good way, good fashion,” the American said. “I do want to bury his name. I’m tired of hearing the same name. It’s almost been three years of hearing [the name] Joshua Pacio.”

Jarred Brooks confident of taming “Mighty Mouse”

In addition to his desire to run it back with Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks has set his sights on another marquee matchup — a fight against the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson, who has been relatively inactive since successfully defending his ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship against Adriano Moraes in a May 2023 trilogy clash, is a coveted opponent for many competitors.

Brooks believes that sharing the same stage with “Mighty Mouse” would make for an intriguing matchup. In fact, he is even open to moving up in weight to make it happen.

“I’m somebody who goes and tries to go up and beat competition. I climb the mountains, and I’m not worried,” he said. “I know that GOAT’s are really good at climbing mountains too, but I’m not afraid to try to chase a GOAT.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jarred Brooks ONE Championship

Related

jonathan haggerty and superlek

Superlek gunning for Jonathan Haggerty's gold: "I want his belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024
Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos affirms that “it feels great” to finally capture ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is still on cloud nine after capturing the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title. 

Amy Pirnie
ONE Championship

Amy Pirnie further proves that Scotland is the next hotbed for fighting talent

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024

Amy Pirnie announced her arrival under the ONE Championship banner in the most emphatic way possible. 

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane in "no rush" to fight for World Title after ONE Fight Night 24 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024

Nabil Anane proved at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2, that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on the main roster. 

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama vs. Kiamran Nabati added to ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 81 has bolstered its bout lineup with a must-see bantamweight Muay Thai clash between Nong-O Hama and Kiamran Nabati. 

Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga battles Alyona Rassohyna for atomweight strap at ONE Fight Night 25

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 5, 2024
Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Alexis Nicolas, Regian Eersel to run it back at ONE Fight Night 25

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 5, 2024

Regian Eersel will have a shot at redemption when he faces Alexis Nicolas in a rematch for the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship. 

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon to battle Jo Nattawut under Muay Thai rules at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 4, 2024

Superbon will revisit his Muay Thai roots in his next assignment. 

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru to make much-awaited return against Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024

Fight fans can finally mark their calendars as Takeru Segawa‘s highly anticipated return to the ring is official. 

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker draws Asa Ten Pow for Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 2, 2024

John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai finally has a date. 