Jarred Brooks fires shots at Joshua Pacio, Demetrious Johnson after interim world title win

Jarred Brooks wasted no time focusing his attention on a shortlist of elite targets.

“The Monkey God” made headlines last Friday, August 2, when he defeated #3-ranked Gustavo Balart in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. There, he captured the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title, submitting the Cuban with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Now with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder, he’s ready to take on some of the biggest names in the sport.

First and foremost on Brooks’ agenda is a unification bout against Filipino rival and lineal king Joshua Pacio.

“It means a lot, but it’s going to feel way better when I get to go against Joshua Pacio and unify that World Championship,” he said.

The two fighters have a heated history that has captivated fans. Their previous encounter this past March ended controversially when Brooks was disqualified for an illegal head-first slam, allowing Pacio to reclaim the belt in a rematch that left many questions unanswered.

Pacio is currently recovering from an ACL injury. But once he is back to full health, Brooks is eager to resolve their unfinished business.

“Let’s run that back in a good way, good fashion,” the American said. “I do want to bury his name. I’m tired of hearing the same name. It’s almost been three years of hearing [the name] Joshua Pacio.”