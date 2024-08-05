Muhammad Mokaev offers UFC a free fight to get back on good terms: “I think I’ve taken a big lesson”
Muhammad Mokaev has offered to take a free fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in order to return to the promotion.
As we know, Muhammad Mokaev has had a busy few weeks. He got involved in a brawl during UFC 304 fight week, defeated Manel Kape, called for a title shot, and was then wasn’t re-signed by the promotion.
His attitude was reportedly one of the reasons why he wasn’t offered a new contract. Whether you believe that or not, there’s no denying that it’s a shame to see such a talented fighter depart from the company.
During a recent interview, Mokaev reflected on what happened and what could be next for him.
⚡️Muhammad Mokaev asked Hunter Campbell to fight for free in his next fight. Also, he saying he learnt his lesson and wants come back to the UFC.
Mokaev’s push
“I said to Hunter Campbell, whatever I’ve done at the hotel, I’m ready to pay for that and fight my next fight in the UFC for free,” he said. “Whatever trouble I make, I think it’s unprofessional, but it’s something that was in my heart for a long time – I had to get rid of it. And I think I’ve taken a big lesson. I want to come back to UFC and hopefully I will be back.”
“I think between Dana there’s been a misunderstanding,” he said. “I don’t know where he got this PFL talks … I think someone does something behind my back, it’s not going to come out of nowhere with PFL.
“I don’t even see competition between the PFL and UFC,” Mokaev added. “The UFC is the best organization in the world, and I never spoke to the PFL. They don’t even have a flyweight [division], so I don’t understand. Even at the post-fight interview, I asked for a new contract because I want to fight the best in the world.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
