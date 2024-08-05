Muhammad Mokaev offers UFC a free fight to get back on good terms: “I think I’ve taken a big lesson”

Muhammad Mokaev has offered to take a free fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in order to return to the promotion.

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev has had a busy few weeks. He got involved in a brawl during UFC 304 fight week, defeated Manel Kape, called for a title shot, and was then wasn’t re-signed by the promotion.

His attitude was reportedly one of the reasons why he wasn’t offered a new contract. Whether you believe that or not, there’s no denying that it’s a shame to see such a talented fighter depart from the company.

During a recent interview, Mokaev reflected on what happened and what could be next for him.