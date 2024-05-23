BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303
Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has replaced the suspended Khalil Rountree Jr. against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303.
Ulberg and Hill will serve as the UFC 303 co-main event on June 29; a card headlined by Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler. MMA journalist Christopher Reive was the first to report the news of Ulberg’s fill-in.
Hill and Rountree were slated for the UFC 303 main card before Rountree was forced to withdraw due to a positive test for a banned substance. After providing evidence to Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) that he didn’t take the banned substance (DHEA) knowingly, Rountree was handed a reduced two-month suspension for the infraction.
It’s a massive opportunity for Ulberg to make a quick climb up the light heavyweight rankings. Ulberg defeated Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds at UFC St. Louis earlier this month.
Ulberg has tallied six consecutive wins since falling in his UFC debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259. Since then, he’s defeated the likes of Da Un Jung, Ihor Potieria, and Menifield during his climb into the light heavyweight Top 15.
Hill will make the quick turnaround at UFC 303 after falling to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event last month. Before the loss to Pereira, Hill captured the then-vacant title at UFC 283 against Glover Teixeira, before vacating the belt due to injury.
Hill’s loss to Pereira snapped a four-fight winning streak, including finishes of Johnny Walker and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos. He enters UFC 303 with a 12-2 professional record.
Ulberg’s short-notice fill adds to an intriguing card at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the cage after a three-year absence from competition.
A win over the former titleholder Hill could potentially earn Ulberg a title shot for his next fight. For Hill, he’s also looking to earn another title shot and potentially reclaim the light heavyweight throne.
