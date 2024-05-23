BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has replaced the suspended Khalil Rountree Jr. against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303.

Ulberg and Hill will serve as the UFC 303 co-main event on June 29; a card headlined by Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler. MMA journalist Christopher Reive was the first to report the news of Ulberg’s fill-in.

Hill and Rountree were slated for the UFC 303 main card before Rountree was forced to withdraw due to a positive test for a banned substance. After providing evidence to Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) that he didn’t take the banned substance (DHEA) knowingly, Rountree was handed a reduced two-month suspension for the infraction.

It’s a massive opportunity for Ulberg to make a quick climb up the light heavyweight rankings. Ulberg defeated Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds at UFC St. Louis earlier this month.

Ulberg has tallied six consecutive wins since falling in his UFC debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259. Since then, he’s defeated the likes of Da Un Jung, Ihor Potieria, and Menifield during his climb into the light heavyweight Top 15.