BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

By Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Surging UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg has replaced the suspended Khalil Rountree Jr. against Jamahal Hill at UFC 303.

Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill

Ulberg and Hill will serve as the UFC 303 co-main event on June 29; a card headlined by Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler. MMA journalist Christopher Reive was the first to report the news of Ulberg’s fill-in.

Hill and Rountree were slated for the UFC 303 main card before Rountree was forced to withdraw due to a positive test for a banned substance. After providing evidence to Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) that he didn’t take the banned substance (DHEA) knowingly, Rountree was handed a reduced two-month suspension for the infraction.

It’s a massive opportunity for Ulberg to make a quick climb up the light heavyweight rankings. Ulberg defeated Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds at UFC St. Louis earlier this month.

Ulberg has tallied six consecutive wins since falling in his UFC debut to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259. Since then, he’s defeated the likes of Da Un Jung, Ihor Potieria, and Menifield during his climb into the light heavyweight Top 15.

Jamahal Hill to face Carlos Ulberg in UFC 303 LHW clash

Hill will make the quick turnaround at UFC 303 after falling to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event last month. Before the loss to Pereira, Hill captured the then-vacant title at UFC 283 against Glover Teixeira, before vacating the belt due to injury.

Hill’s loss to Pereira snapped a four-fight winning streak, including finishes of Johnny Walker and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos. He enters UFC 303 with a 12-2 professional record.

Ulberg’s short-notice fill adds to an intriguing card at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the cage after a three-year absence from competition.

A win over the former titleholder Hill could potentially earn Ulberg a title shot for his next fight. For Hill, he’s also looking to earn another title shot and potentially reclaim the light heavyweight throne.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman doesn't understand why Colby Covington isn't fighting Ian Machado Garry: "That had a lot of steam on it"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024
LeBron James Kayla Harrison Kevin Durant
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis uses NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant to diss UFC contender Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

PFL owner Donn Davis has reacted to Kayla Harrison leaving his promotion in favor of UFC.

Leon Edwards training
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad roasts Leon Edwards following footage of training video mishap

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has roasted Leon Edwards following footage of his recent training mishap.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr. receives reduced suspension from CSAD due to “massive oversight” from supplement distributor

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr has received a reduced suspension from CSAD after providing evidence that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.

Dana White, Joe Rogan
UFC

New UFC broadcast deal could result in “free” pay-per-view events

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro has teased the idea of UFC’s entire pay-per-view package being included in a broadcasting deal.

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett takes aim at “proper tool” Bobby Green: “His chin’s gone”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024
Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier rules out the possibility of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor: “I don’t need that bad energy in my life”

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shut down the possibility of a fourth fight against Conor McGregor.

Curtis Blaydes
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes shares bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim title fight against Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Curtis Blaydes shares a bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall, which sees the fight ending quickly.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

VIDEO | Bryce Mitchell claims the U.S. Government attempted to take his newborn child for anti-vaccine stance

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell’s newborn baby was allegedly in danger of being taken from him for his refusal to get the infant vaccinated.

Mateusz Gamrot, Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot questions Charles Oliveira for ignoring his recent lightweight callout, blasts Oliveira's welterweight pursuit

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot is becoming increasingly frustrated by Charles Oliveira’s radio silence to his recent callouts.