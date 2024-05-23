Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.
Procházka got back in the win column with a come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. The win came five months after falling to Alex Pereira for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November.
Procházka has been known to endeavor in unusual practices to prepare for his MMA fights. His training techniques range from striking trees, climbing mountains, and limiting his access to basic services like lighting.
As Procházka prepares for a potential rematch against Pereira, he’s entering total solitude to focus on his skillset and training.
In a recent tweet, Procházka announced his unorthodox training plans for his UFC return.
— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 23, 2024
“3 days. No Light. No Food. Pure Focus. Pure Training. Preparation can start NOW,” Procházka tweeted Thursday.
Procházka is the intended next UFC light heavyweight title defense for Pereira, who defeated Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event. Magomed Ankalaev is another name in the mix for the next light heavyweight title shot, but Pereira seems keen on running it back with Procházka.
Procházka’s return at UFC 295 came after a long absence from fighting due to a serious shoulder injury. He was originally booked to face Glover Teixeira in a UFC 282 rematch before withdrawing due to the ailment.
Procházka has embodied the persona of a Samurai during his UFC tenure. Ahead of his UFC 300 showdown with Rakić, his opponent called him a ‘fake samurai’, which ended up fueling his comeback win in the Octagon.
Procházka’s training methods are uncommon, but they’ve resulted in massive success during his career. He’ll likely discuss the results of his three-day isolation before re-entering the Octagon.