Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return

By Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.

Jiří Procházka

Procházka got back in the win column with a come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. The win came five months after falling to Alex Pereira for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November.

Procházka has been known to endeavor in unusual practices to prepare for his MMA fights. His training techniques range from striking trees, climbing mountains, and limiting his access to basic services like lighting.

As Procházka prepares for a potential rematch against Pereira, he’s entering total solitude to focus on his skillset and training.

Jiří Procházka enters isolation to prep for UFC comeback

In a recent tweet, Procházka announced his unorthodox training plans for his UFC return.

“3 days. No Light. No Food. Pure Focus. Pure Training. Preparation can start NOW,” Procházka tweeted Thursday.

Procházka is the intended next UFC light heavyweight title defense for Pereira, who defeated Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event. Magomed Ankalaev is another name in the mix for the next light heavyweight title shot, but Pereira seems keen on running it back with Procházka.

Procházka’s return at UFC 295 came after a long absence from fighting due to a serious shoulder injury. He was originally booked to face Glover Teixeira in a UFC 282 rematch before withdrawing due to the ailment.

Procházka has embodied the persona of a Samurai during his UFC tenure. Ahead of his UFC 300 showdown with Rakić, his opponent called him a ‘fake samurai’, which ended up fueling his comeback win in the Octagon.

Procházka’s training methods are uncommon, but they’ve resulted in massive success during his career. He’ll likely discuss the results of his three-day isolation before re-entering the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Carlos Ulberg, Jamahal Hill

BREAKING: Carlos Ulberg fills vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - May 23, 2024
Kamaru Usman
Ian Garry

Kamaru Usman doesn't understand why Colby Covington isn't fighting Ian Machado Garry: "That had a lot of steam on it"

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

Kamaru Usman can’t grasp why a fight hasn’t been made between Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry.

LeBron James Kayla Harrison Kevin Durant
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Donn Davis uses NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant to diss UFC contender Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles - May 23, 2024

PFL owner Donn Davis has reacted to Kayla Harrison leaving his promotion in favor of UFC.

Leon Edwards training
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad roasts Leon Edwards following footage of training video mishap

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has roasted Leon Edwards following footage of his recent training mishap.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr. receives reduced suspension from CSAD due to “massive oversight” from supplement distributor

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr has received a reduced suspension from CSAD after providing evidence that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.

Dana White, Joe Rogan

New UFC broadcast deal could result in “free” pay-per-view events

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024
Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett takes aim at “proper tool” Bobby Green: “His chin’s gone”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has taken aim at his next opponent Bobby Green heading into their upcoming collision.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier rules out the possibility of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor: “I don’t need that bad energy in my life”

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Dustin Poirier has shut down the possibility of a fourth fight against Conor McGregor.

Curtis Blaydes
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes shares bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim title fight against Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Curtis Blaydes shares a bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall, which sees the fight ending quickly.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

VIDEO | Bryce Mitchell claims the U.S. Government attempted to take his newborn child for anti-vaccine stance

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell’s newborn baby was allegedly in danger of being taken from him for his refusal to get the infant vaccinated.