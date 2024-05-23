Jiří Procházka enters 3-day isolation without food, electricity ahead of UFC return

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will fast and be without electricity for three days to focus on training for his next fight.

Procházka got back in the win column with a come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300. The win came five months after falling to Alex Pereira for the then-vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295 in November.

Procházka has been known to endeavor in unusual practices to prepare for his MMA fights. His training techniques range from striking trees, climbing mountains, and limiting his access to basic services like lighting.

As Procházka prepares for a potential rematch against Pereira, he’s entering total solitude to focus on his skillset and training.