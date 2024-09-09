Cain Velasquez’s sentencing date set in attempted murder trial

The attempted murder trial of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is nearing its conclusion in California.

Velasquez, as reported by MMA Fighting, will appear in Santa Clara County District court on October 18th for sentencing. He pleaded no contest to several charges, including attempted murder, last month after cutting a deal with the prosecution.

Despite the deal, Velasquez still faces potential jail time for allegedly attempting to murder Harry Goularte. Goularte is accused of molesting Velasquez’s son at a daycare in 2022.

Velasquez chased after Goularte and Paul Bender, Goularte’s stepfather, during an 11-mile high-speed car chase. The former UFC heavyweight champion allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle during the pursuit, striking Bender in the arm.

Velasquez faces anything from probation to a life sentence for the charges. He was first arrested in Feb. 2022 but was granted bail eight months later after a series of attempts by his defense.