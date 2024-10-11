Nabil Anane vows to sustain impressive streak in ONE Championship   

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 11, 2024

Nabil Anane is determined to keep his professional career on a winning trajectory. 

Nabil Anane

The 20-year-old phenom recently secured his fifth consecutive win, beating Soe Lin Oo by unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September. 

With a guaranteed seat in the top five of the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Anane is focused on moving forward without looking back. 

“I am on a five-fight win streak, and I hope it will be like this for a long time. And I will just keep training hard because nobody wants to lose. I would keep my work like this. So I will train hard and just do my best every time,” he said.

The Thai-Algerian sensation delivered an almost flawless showing against Soe Lin Oo. There, he operated behind his 6-foot-3 frame to dominate throughout all three rounds. 

The match saw Soe Lin Oo struggling to cope with Anane’s relentless assault, as he found himself on the receiving end of heavy knees and powerful punches. 

This also forced the Myanmar-based striker to engage in exchanges within the dangerous range of his much taller opponent. 

Anane incorporated more high kicks in the final frame, which ultimately swayed the judges in his favor on the scorecards. 

Despite not achieving a finish, Anane expressed satisfaction with his performance and the outcome. 

“It was great. I did what we were training [for]. In training, we made a good plan, and it worked in the ring. So yeah, it was a great performance for me too. I’m happy with my performance too,” he said. 

Nabil Anane plans to take a brief break

Following an intense three-month competition stretch, Nabil Anane intends to take a short respite before resuming his quest to climb the ranks of his weight class. 

“You know, everyone wants to be the best,” he said. “I also want to be the best, but I have a lot of time, so no rush. Just keep training hard. I want to be number one, and I want the world to remember my name.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

