Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell’s flat earth theory: “When you get hit in the head a couple times”
UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has mocked Bryce Mitchell for his flat earth theory as ‘Thug Nasty’ continues to make noise on social media.
It’s no secret that Bryce Mitchell is a divisive figure. While many enjoy watching him in the Octagon, he certainly splits opinions based on some of his beliefs. That is, of course, fairly common with members of the UFC roster, and it’s especially true for Bryce.
He tends to focus his energy on what happens inside the cage, but in addition, he also likes to cause a stir on Twitter. Recently, he even announced that he’d be part of a flat earth film, in which he discusses his views even further.
In a recent podcast, Sean O’Malley popped up to give his thoughts on the featherweight star.
“I’ll tell you this I listened to a f*cking audible book and it was about like going to the moon and the astronauts and it was like the actual communications and it was really interesting because I listened to a while ago but I’m like, I mean those guys could have been actors it could have been completely fake.”
O’Malley mocks Mitchell
“Bryce Mitchell is 100 percent set that the Earth is flat. I don’t know, but when you get hit in the head a couple times. I wonder if he thinks his head’s flat.”
Quotes via Sportskeeda
It doesn’t seem particularly likely that these two will settle their differences in the cage. Still, it’s a fun match-up to think about, especially if O’Malley wants a change of pace.
Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Is it important to have personalities like Bryce Mitchell competing at the elite level? Who do you believe would win if these two ever squared off? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM