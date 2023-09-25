Francis Ngannou reveals stunning proclamation about proposed UFC contract: “And I’m like, ‘C’mon, man’”

By Zain Bando - September 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, revealed the stunning truth that led him to getting stripped of his title and ousted from the promotion earlier this year.

Francis Ngannou

In a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Ngannou, who is scheduled to face current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a boxing match Oct. 28, gave the long-time UFC color commentator a sense of what was happening behind closed doors.

It wasn’t pretty.

“You see a number like $1.25 pay-per-view buy, and the number [of the pay-per-view price point] is going from $60 to $80 in the past five years,” Francis Ngannou said. “And then you realize there is $0.25 on top of it out of the $20 that has been added on. And I’m like, ‘C’mon, man.'”

Francis Ngannou was ready to embark on what was thought to be one of the greatest UFC heavyweight title runs in company history, if not the greatest. The Cameroonian had already knocked off Ciryl Gane in a closely contested decision at UFC 270 but felt the wrath of UFC president turned-CEO, Dana White, and CFO Hunter Campbell, when it came time to negotiate a deal.

Ngannou said he was set to make around $1.2 million in his own sponsorship money before the UFC signed a deal with Crypto.com, effectively ending those plans.

“I was going to have that money in the sponsorship,” Ngannou said. It was this close to sign, and then they announced the Crypto deal. And then they said, ‘You can’t do [that]. You understand our position. You can’t wear this in the Octagon with what we’re trying to push.”

Ngannou eventually sat out for the rest of 2022 post-UFC 270, and various negotiations later, the promotion ended up implementing the sunset clause, thus making the title vacant.

Jon Jones eventually won the belt with a submission victory against Gane and will challenge Stipe Miocic Nov. 11 at UFC 295.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou’s comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell calls out Sean O'Malley to flat earth debate: "I have done a lot of research"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023
Conor McGregor, UFC 264, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan still a believer in Conor McGregor's comeback despite two-year layoff: "If anybody could do it, it's going to be Conor"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes if anyone could come back from Conor McGregor’s situation, it’s him.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Newly crowned champion Sean Strickland doesn't care who his first title defense is against: "I want to make f*cking money"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make some real money.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett opens as a sizeable betting favorite in return fight against Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has opened as a sizeable betting favorite for his UFC 296 fight against Tony Ferguson.

Jared Gordon
UFC

Jared Gordon reveals massive $22,000 ticket order for friends to attend UFC 295: "Biggest card yet"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Jared Gordon is the latest to notice the company’s rising ticket prices.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has New Orleans assault case dropped by DA

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023
Henry Cejudo, Dana White, Valentina Shevchenko, Ali Abdelaziz
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the “perfect” matchup for Colby Covington: “I think we are gonna have a new champion”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Henry Cejudo believes that Leon Edwards is the ‘perfect’ matchup for Colby Covington.

Kelvin Gastelum
Sean Brady

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum slated for UFC fight night event in December

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

A welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Kelvin Gastelum is in the works for a UFC fight night event in December.

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Bisping explains why Tony Ferguson fight is a “lose-lose” situation for Paddy Pimblett: “It's a really, really tough spot for Paddy”

Susan Cox - September 25, 2023

Michael Bisping is explaining why the newly announced Tony Ferguson fight is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for Paddy Pimblett.

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Former UFC champion blasts Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating after the Rafael Fiziev injury: “Lame asf”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has hit out at Mateusz Gamrot for celebrating his win over Rafael Fiziev.