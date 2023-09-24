UFC Vegas 79 Results: Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the featherweight c0-main event between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Mitchell (15-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Ilia Topuria in December of last year. That setback marked ‘Thug Nasty’s’ first career loss, as he had previously gone undefeated over his initial fifteen fights.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (17-6 MMA) enters tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Nate Landwehr at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that, ‘Dynamite Dan’ had earned a knockout victory over Damon Jackson in January of this year.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 79 co-main event begins and Bryce Mitchell throws a side kick. He is pressing forward early and lands a kick to the body. Dan Ige just misses with a right cross. He throws a left hook that lands flush. ‘Thug Nasty’ eats that shot but is now in reverse. Another good punch from the Hawaiian. Mitchell replies with a kick to the body. He lands another. A nice straight right from Ige. Bryce shoots in for a takedown. Dan Ige won’t let him take top position and scrambles free. Another good right from ‘Dynamite’. Mitchell is busted up early. He shoots in for a takedown, but Ige is able to sprawl and keep the fight standing. Mitchell eventually takes him to the canvas, but Ige uses a whizzer to get right back to his feet. Two minutes remain as Dan Ige lands a low kick. He opens up with a three-punch combination. Mitchell shoots in for a takedown and forces Ige up against the cage. He grabs a body lock and drags Dan down to the mat. Bryce Mitchell moves to full mount with 45 seconds remaining. ‘Thug Nasty’ is looking for an arm triangle. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 79 co-main event begins and Dan Ige comes forward and lands a big combination that ends with a right hand. Bryce Mitchell dives for a takedown but it unable to take the Hawaiian to the floor. The fighters separate and Ige lands another shot, this time a left hook. That opened up the gash on Mitchell’s eye which is now very deep. The doctor comes in to take a look and allows Bryce to continue. Dan Ige with another big punch as ‘Thug Nasty’ was attempting a takedown. He lands a few ground and pound shots and then let’s Bryce back up. Another good left from Dan, but Bryce Mitchell dives on a takedown attempt and lands in full mount. Mitchell moves to take the back and is now looking for a rear-naked choke. Ige survives and we go to round three.

The third and final round begins and Dan Ige pops out his jab. Bryce Mitchell with a body kick and then shoots in for a takedown. He gets it and looks to once again secure the back of the Hawaiian. ‘Dynamite’ looks to reverse the position but ‘Thug Nasty’ locks up a body triangle to secure the position. He gets Ige away from the cage and switches to full mount. Another scramble and Dan is back to his feet. Mitchell is still draped all over him and looking to drag him back down. The fight hits the floor but this time is Ige who is in top position. Mitchell has his arm trapped and is looking for a kimura. 30 seconds remain. Not much offense in the end and the horn sounds to end the contest.

Thug Nasty does enough to secure the UD victory tonight 💪@ThugNastyMMA | #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/P4y5lcvBhG — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2023

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

