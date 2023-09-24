Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

By Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2023

Dan Ige has spoken out following his loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.

Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 56

Ige and Mitchell shared the Octagon inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23. The featherweight clash served as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 79. Ige was attempting to extend his winning streak to three, while Mitchell was hoping to rebound from the first loss of his pro MMA career.

Ultimately, the fight between Ige and Mitchell went the distance. It was “Thug Nasty” who emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Dan Ige Talks UFC Vegas 79 Loss In Video Statement

After the fight, Ige took to his X account to post a video reflecting on the defeat to Mitchell. “50K” appeared to be in good spirits following the loss, and he promised to get back on the horse soon.

“Fell short tonight,” Ige said. “Lost on the judges’ scorecards. Small mistakes. Just gotta get better, keep chipping away, pick myself up again. I’ve been here before many times, I’ve fallen, I’ve always gotten back up. That’s the story of my life. Congrats to Bryce, enjoy the victory with your family, and I’m sure I’ll see all you guys soon in the Octagon.”

Ige’s pro MMA record falls to 17-7, and he’s now 9-6 under the UFC banner. As Ige mentioned in his statement, he’s used to picking himself back up when things don’t go his way. At one point, Ige was on a three-fight skid in the UFC, but he fought stiff competition to say the least. Those losses came against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett, and Movsar Evloev.

Ige rebounded from that skid by winning two straight bouts, and he’ll be looking to get back in the win column once he gets a chance to return to action. For now, it’s back to the drawing board.

Topics:

Dan Ige UFC

