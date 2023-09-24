Dan Ige issues statement following loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79: “Small mistakes”

Dan Ige Talks UFC Vegas 79 Loss In Video Statement

After the fight, Ige took to his X account to post a video reflecting on the defeat to Mitchell. “50K” appeared to be in good spirits following the loss, and he promised to get back on the horse soon.

STAY RESILIENT. LOVE YOU ALL. GOD IS STILL GOOD pic.twitter.com/N1sWbUyGzX — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) September 24, 2023

“Fell short tonight,” Ige said. “Lost on the judges’ scorecards. Small mistakes. Just gotta get better, keep chipping away, pick myself up again. I’ve been here before many times, I’ve fallen, I’ve always gotten back up. That’s the story of my life. Congrats to Bryce, enjoy the victory with your family, and I’m sure I’ll see all you guys soon in the Octagon.”

Ige’s pro MMA record falls to 17-7, and he’s now 9-6 under the UFC banner. As Ige mentioned in his statement, he’s used to picking himself back up when things don’t go his way. At one point, Ige was on a three-fight skid in the UFC, but he fought stiff competition to say the least. Those losses came against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Josh Emmett, and Movsar Evloev.

Ige rebounded from that skid by winning two straight bouts, and he’ll be looking to get back in the win column once he gets a chance to return to action. For now, it’s back to the drawing board.