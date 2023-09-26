Mark Hunt loses lawsuit relating to UFC 200 Brock Lesnar steroid accusation

By Josh Evanoff - September 26, 2023

Mark Hunt has lost his long-running lawsuit against the UFC, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White.

Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt

In 2016, ‘The Super Somoan’ stepped up to face the former heavyweight champion at UFC 200. That July, Brock Lesnar scored a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt and quickly teased a full-time comeback. However, a failed pre-fight drug test put an end to those plans.

As some fans likely remember, Brock Lesnar was only able to fight at UFC 200 due to a USADA waiver. He was granted a short-notice waiver to fight Mark Hunt that July, only getting tested for a few weeks, instead of the standard six-month window. As many are likely aware, that six-month mandatory testing waiver is why Conor McGregor hasn’t returned to the cage.

The following year, Mark Hunt sued Brock Lesnar, Dana White, and the UFC, accusing them of racketeering, breach of contract, and more. Essentially, the heavyweight contender believed the promotion knew the WWE star was on banned substances, and let him fight anyway. The case was initially dismissed but later revived in 2021.

However, earlier today, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey again dismissed Mark Hunt’s lawsuit against the UFC. The judge wrote that the heavyweight failed to prove the claims against Brock Lesnar and others. The news was first reported by Conduct Detrimental’s Jason Morrin on X.

cheating in mma

As of now, Mark Hunt, Brock Lesnar, and Dana White haven’t commented on the result of the lawsuit. Furthermore, the UFC has yet to comment on the ruling either, and possibly won’t. The company has been very quiet publically throughout the six-year case.

For Mark Hunt, his fight with Brock Lesnar was one of his last in the UFC. He later accused the company of ‘blackballing’ him from the MMA industry, instead turning to boxing after his 2018 release. In 2022, he scored a knockout win over the undefeated Sonny Bill Williams, announcing his retirement post-fight.

What do you make of this news? Do you remember Mark Hunt’s fight with Brock Lesnar at UFC 200?

