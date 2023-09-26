Dillon Danis hints at pulling out of Logan Paul boxing match: “I’m over this s*it”

It appears that Logan Paul’s boxing match with Dillon Danis might not happen after all.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘El Jefe’ are currently slated to face off on DAZN pay-per-view next month. The two will co-main event KSI vs. Tommy Fury, in Logan Paul’s first fight since 2021. Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of Dillon Danis’ combat sports career, if he shows up.

During the entire build to their cruiserweight fight, Logan Paul has said that he believes Dillon Danis will pull out. It’s not a completely unfounded claim. The Bellator welterweight hasn’t fought since 2019 and pulled out of a scheduled boxing match with KSI earlier this year for unknown reasons.

Now, Dillon Danis has teased that he might not make his boxing match with Logan Paul. On X, the Bellator fighter stated that he was tired of this, while also signing off. While a brief message, many fans seemed to believe that it meant his fight with the YouTuber is now in danger.

“I’m over this shit. Peace.” – Danis’ wrote on social media earlier today.

As many are aware, the build to Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis has heavily involved Nina Agdal. The YouTuber’s fiancee was repeatedly slammed by the Bellator fighter online. He repeatedly shared photos of her in unflattering situations, with ex-partners such as Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, Dillon Danis was sued by Logan Paul’s fiancee earlier this month. Agdal accused him of stealing private photos and videos from social media, later getting a restraining order approved. While the MMA fighter stated that he wouldn’t pull out due to the legal issue, it seems that he might.

In the event that he withdraws, Mike Perry is the event’s backup fighter. ‘Platinum’ is coming off a knockout win over Luke Rockhold in the BKFC ring earlier this year.

What do you make of these comments from Dillon Danis? Do you want to see him fight Logan Paul?