Dana White discusses Brock Lesnar’s potential return to the UFC: “He looks good, doesn’t he?”
Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC for the first time in seven years could happen
Although UFC 300 is months away, the buzz is already heating up with potential matchups to headline the mega event. According to Dana White, one name to remember is former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.
Brock Lesnar last competed in July 2016, defeating Mark Hunt before ultimately getting suspended for PEDs, which turned the fight into a no-contest.
Despite Lesnar nearing 50, the former Minnesota All-American wrestler is still a massive pay-per-view draw with waves of success in the WWE over a back-and-forth two-decade-plus career.
Dana White, UFC president since 2001, signed Brock Lesnar in 2008 to demonstrate crossover appeal and spice up a then-weak heavyweight division. Wins against Heath Herring, Randy Couture, and Frank Mir (in their 2009 rematch at UFC 100) followed as he became the biggest star in the sport at the time.
Despite Brock Lesnar not regaining the title after a loss to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121, Lesnar remained a fan favorite in the wrestling and MMA community. Lesnar’s potential return at UFC 300 sparked interest across both sports and although White is interested, he is doubtful a bout for the former WWE superstar will come together.
Dana White shoots down a Brock Lesnar return
“Brock looks good, doesn’t he?” White told Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. “He always does.”
White said despite his body transformation, a return seems too far-fetched.
“I think Brock’s done,” White said. “I don’t think he ever comes back.”
When Brock Lesnar left the UFC seven years ago, he finished with an MMA record of 5-3 (1 NC), which included a loss to Alistar Overeem and a comeback win against now-retired Shane Carwin.
The milestone UFC 100 and UFC 200 events took place in July, but UFC 300 will take place in April 2024 if the UFC’s ESPN/ESPN+ schedule stays on course.
UFC 293 takes place Sept. 9 in Australia, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.
What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar potentially returning to the UFC? Let us know, Penn Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Brock Lesnar Dana White UFC