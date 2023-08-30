Dana White discusses Brock Lesnar’s potential return to the UFC: “He looks good, doesn’t he?”

Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC for the first time in seven years could happen

Although UFC 300 is months away, the buzz is already heating up with potential matchups to headline the mega event. According to Dana White, one name to remember is former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar last competed in July 2016, defeating Mark Hunt before ultimately getting suspended for PEDs, which turned the fight into a no-contest.

Despite Lesnar nearing 50, the former Minnesota All-American wrestler is still a massive pay-per-view draw with waves of success in the WWE over a back-and-forth two-decade-plus career.

Dana White, UFC president since 2001, signed Brock Lesnar in 2008 to demonstrate crossover appeal and spice up a then-weak heavyweight division. Wins against Heath Herring, Randy Couture, and Frank Mir (in their 2009 rematch at UFC 100) followed as he became the biggest star in the sport at the time.

Despite Brock Lesnar not regaining the title after a loss to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121, Lesnar remained a fan favorite in the wrestling and MMA community. Lesnar’s potential return at UFC 300 sparked interest across both sports and although White is interested, he is doubtful a bout for the former WWE superstar will come together.