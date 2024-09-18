Khamzat Chimaev says champion Dricus du Plessis is a “bad version of me” ahead of middleweight return

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev believes Dricus du Plessis’s best fighting days are behind him, despite pulling off arguably the biggest win of his career.

Chimaev will face former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the UFC 308 co-main event next month. The middleweight matchup comes after Chimaev withdrew from their previously scheduled fight earlier this year at UFC Saudi Arabia due to illness.

Now healthy, Chimaev has eyes on middleweight title contention and dispatching Whittaker. The undefeated mauler hasn’t competed since a win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294.

During Chimaev’s hiatus, the UFC middleweight division named a new king. Du Plessis defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 297 before submitting Israel Adesanya in his first title defense last month.

Chimaev, despite du Plessis’s recent wins, feels the middleweight titleholder is a poorer version of himself.