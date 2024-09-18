Aljamain Sterling reveals he’s out of UFC 307 bout against Movsar Evloev due to injury

By Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is out of his UFC 307 fight against Movsar Evloev.

Aljamain Sterling

Sterling released a YouTube video on Wednesday announcing he suffered an injury that forced him out of the bout. The former bantamweight champ said the injury happened in sparring and showed the training footage of when it happened.

“Unfortunately I have to break the news that I will not be competing at Salt Lake City at UFC 307. In sparring I had an injury, not requiring surgery, but I was advised by UFC medical staff that I would not be able to compete in this short of a turnaround,” Aljamain Sterling said.

Luckily for Aljamain Sterling is the fact he doesn’t need surgery. However, he will no longer be competing against Evloev in what would have been a pivotal bout for the featherweight division.

Aljamain Sterling (24-4) is coming off a decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in his UFC featherweight debut. Before that, he was knocked out by Sean O’Malley to lose his bantamweight title. Sterling had defended his bantamweight title three times and the loss snapped his nine-fight unbeaten streak. In his career, Sterling has notable wins over TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo, and Cory Sandhagen.

Movsar Evloev (18-0) hasn’t fought since January when he defeated Arnold Allen by decision. Before that, he fought in May of 2023 when he beat Diego Lopes by decision, in a fight the Brazilian took on short notice. Evloev is 8-0 in the UFC and also has wins over Dan Ige and Hakeem Dawodu among others.

UFC 307 is set to go down on October 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main event of the card sees Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree.

UFC 307 fight card

Following the news that Aljamain Sterling is out of his UFC 307 fight against Movsar Evloev, the pay-per-view card is as follows:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree – light heavyweight title fight
  • Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena – women’s flyweight title fight
  • Movsar Evloev vs TBD
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Ketlen Vieira
  • Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland
  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Marina Rodriguez
  • Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieira
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann
  • Court McGee vs. Tim Means

