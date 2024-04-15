Brian Ortega responds after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Brian Ortega is responding after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Ortega (16-3 MMA) is a former featherweight title challenger who is coming off a third-round submission victory over Yair Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) this past February at UFC Mexico City.

Sterling (24-4 MMA) made his debut at featherweight this past weekend at UFC 300 defeating Calvin Kattar (23-8 MMA) by unanimous decision.

At the post-fight press conference, Aljamain Sterling called out Brian Ortega saying:

“Give me the next best guy. I’ll take Brian Ortega, respectfully. He’s a guy I got to train with one time, same management, there’s no bad blood or anything like that. We’re both just trying to chase the same thing. It’s not like he’s my main training partner like Merab (Dvalishvili)was. It’s a different situation. I think I beat a guy like him, and I’m undeniable.”

Continuing, the 34-year-old shared:

“This performance I got a little down on myself because if I want to beat a guy like Ilia, I need to be able to finish a guy like Kattar. As well-prepared as he was to defend some stuff on the ground, I was a little sad about it. I was like, ‘Man, if I can’t do certain things to him, then how the hell am I going to do things to a guy like that?’ You know, if I want to challenge for a world title again. That’s the way I kind of look at things.”

Brian Ortega took to ‘X‘ saying:

Im aware of the callouts and the options. It’s time for my manager to do his thing . — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) April 15, 2024

Would you like to see ‘T-City’ get in the cage with ‘Funk Master’?

