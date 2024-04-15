Brian Ortega responds after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

By Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Brian Ortega is responding after being called out by former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Brian Ortega

Ortega (16-3 MMA) is a former featherweight title challenger who is coming off a third-round submission victory over Yair Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) this past February at UFC Mexico City.

Sterling (24-4 MMA) made his debut at featherweight this past weekend at UFC 300 defeating Calvin Kattar (23-8 MMA) by unanimous decision.

At the post-fight press conference, Aljamain Sterling called out Brian Ortega saying:

“Give me the next best guy. I’ll take Brian Ortega, respectfully. He’s a guy I got to train with one time, same management, there’s no bad blood or anything like that. We’re both just trying to chase the same thing. It’s not like he’s my main training partner like Merab (Dvalishvili)was. It’s a different situation. I think I beat a guy like him, and I’m undeniable.”

Continuing, the 34-year-old shared:

“This performance I got a little down on myself because if I want to beat a guy like Ilia, I need to be able to finish a guy like Kattar. As well-prepared as he was to defend some stuff on the ground, I was a little sad about it. I was like, ‘Man, if I can’t do certain things to him, then how the hell am I going to do things to a guy like that?’ You know, if I want to challenge for a world title again. That’s the way I kind of look at things.”

Brian Ortega took to ‘X‘ saying:

“Im aware of the callouts and the options. It’s time for my manager to do his thing .”

Would you like to see ‘T-City’ get in the cage with ‘Funk Master’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Brian Ortega UFC

Related

Dana White and UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at PFL’s Las Vegas event: “There were more people in my f**king green room”

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024
Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal responds after Khamzat Chimaev takes aim at his UFC 300 performance

Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Bo Nickal has responded after Khamzat Chimaev made some unflattering comments about his UFC 300 performance.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira issues statement following split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC legend Charles Oliveira has issued a statement following his defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Aljamain Sterling calls out Brian Ortega following dominant win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300: “I’m undeniable”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

UFC featherweight Aljamain Sterling has called out Brian Ortega following his victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Holly Holm

Holly Holm issues statement following UFC 300 loss to Kayla Harrison and Dana White’s call for retirement

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024

Former UFC champion Holly Holm has issued a statement following her UFC 300 defeat against Kayla Harrison.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Dana White responds to Alex Pereira’s request to fight at heavyweight at UFC 301 in Rio

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan explains fan incident during UFC 300 entrance before defeating Charles Oliveira

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC 300 winner Arman Tsarukyan has detailed his altercation with a fan during his entrance.

Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria reacts to Max Holloway's sensational KO over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC Featherweight Champion Illia Topuria has admitted that he’s probably going to share the Octagon with Max Holloway following UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Dana White

Dana White reacts to possibility of Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison following UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in the possibility of Amanda Nunes coming out of retirement to mix it up with the likes of Kayla Harrison.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
UFC

Jamahal Hill issues statement after KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

Jamahal Hill was quick to address his first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300.