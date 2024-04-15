Alex Pereira explains decision to mock Jamahal Hill after UFC 300 knockout

By Susan Cox - April 15, 2024

Alex Pereira is explaining his decision to mock Jamahal Hill after knocking him out in the main event of UFC 300.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

The historic UFC 300 took place last Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event featured UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) going up against Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA). The results was a KO victory for ‘Poatan’ at 3:14 of round 1.

At the post-fight press conference, Pereira (via translator) said:

“I was starting to find my distance. I started using leg kicks from the beginning so I could find his distance. He’s a southpaw, so it’s a little harder.”

Continuing, the 36-year-old Pereira said (h/t MMAFighting):

“My game plan was to start throwing hands after that, so then he threw the groin shot, but it did not really hurt too much, so I chose to just keep pushing so I did not have to reset the distance. Capitalize on the moment.”

“I spoke with my team before that I wanted to fight five rounds, but if the knockout happened, that’s what I was going to do. He behaved not so good. He started respectful during the week and then he did what he did during the press conference and the weigh-ins, so honestly the least that I could do was just that to him.”

When asked if he was avenging Glover Teixeira’s loss, Alex Pereira shared:

“No, I came here focused to fight him. No revenge, no nothing in my head. I believe that when you take things so much to the heart, you end up screwing it up. So I came here just like if Jamahal had never fought Glover before.”

Teixeira (33-9 MMA) lost to Jamahal Hill in January of 2023 at UFC 283.

