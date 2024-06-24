Alex Pereira reveals his interest in Magomed Ankalaev showdown following UFC 303
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has confirmed his interest in a future showdown with Magomed Ankalaev.
As we know, Alex Pereira will be defending his UFC light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. He’ll be doing so on short notice, showcasing once and for all why he’s such a fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s putting it all on the line for the fans and if he comes away with the win, it’ll be a huge statement to go alongside everything he’s already accomplished.
Of course, there are other fighters circling at 205 pounds. One of those in the mix is Magomed Ankalaev, who has proven time and time again why he believes he deserves a crack at the belt. So far, though, he’s failed to claim the strap, drawing with Jan Blachowicz in his one title fight back in late 2022.
In a recent interview with Stake.com, Pereira made it clear that he’s hungry to prove himself against Ankalaev.
Pereira wants Ankalaev
“Magomed Ankalaev is a guy I would like to test myself against. A lot of people talk about that match up and say that he will submit me really quickly. I would like to shut a lot of those people up and show a lot of my ground game as well. It won’t be an easy fight, but it will be a very interesting fight.”
‘Poatan’ went on to discuss his former rival Israel Adesanya with fans wanting to see a trilogy fight for them both in MMA.
“No, I wouldn’t go back to middleweight to face Israel Adesanya. I don’t even think I can make 185lbs anymore, plus I feel super motivated at light heavyweight. If there were talks about another match with him it would have to be at light heavyweight.”
