Alex Pereira reveals his interest in Magomed Ankalaev showdown following UFC 303

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has confirmed his interest in a future showdown with Magomed Ankalaev.

As we know, Alex Pereira will be defending his UFC light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. He’ll be doing so on short notice, showcasing once and for all why he’s such a fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s putting it all on the line for the fans and if he comes away with the win, it’ll be a huge statement to go alongside everything he’s already accomplished.

Of course, there are other fighters circling at 205 pounds. One of those in the mix is Magomed Ankalaev, who has proven time and time again why he believes he deserves a crack at the belt. So far, though, he’s failed to claim the strap, drawing with Jan Blachowicz in his one title fight back in late 2022.

In a recent interview with Stake.com, Pereira made it clear that he’s hungry to prove himself against Ankalaev.