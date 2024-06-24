Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir

By Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following his knockout defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last weekend.

At UFC Saudi Arabia, Johnny Walker went head to head with Volkan Oezdemir. His hope was to get back on the winning trail in the light heavyweight division, but unfortunately, that didn’t pan out for him. Instead, he was beaten by Oezdemir, who managed to finish him in the very first round.

It leaves plenty of questions to be answered for Walker. After all, it comes just months after he was also beaten and finished by Magomed Ankalaev, who is now calling for a title shot.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Johnny spoke candidly about what went down on Saturday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnny Walker (@johnnywalker)

Walker speaks

“I’m good. Just a little scratch on my lips,” Walker said in a video posted to his Intagram account on Sunday. “… I just arrived at home with my little champ. It wasn’t a really good night for me. I don’t know what happened. I’m going to have to figure out and watch the fights again and see what I did. I don’t think I feel my head in the right place for the fight. I was feeling amazing. (I had) a really good camp. I felt really strong. Everything was good.

“The (weight) cut was a little bit hard, but as always. I just didn’t find myself there in the fight. But the most important thing is here, my little baby. I came back safe for him. I’m going to look after him and come back stronger. I’ll take time with my family, enjoy my wife, my baby. … I’ll come back stronger.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s next for Johnny Walker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

