Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir
Johnny Walker has issued a statement following his knockout defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last weekend.
At UFC Saudi Arabia, Johnny Walker went head to head with Volkan Oezdemir. His hope was to get back on the winning trail in the light heavyweight division, but unfortunately, that didn’t pan out for him. Instead, he was beaten by Oezdemir, who managed to finish him in the very first round.
RELATED: Pros react after Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia
It leaves plenty of questions to be answered for Walker. After all, it comes just months after he was also beaten and finished by Magomed Ankalaev, who is now calling for a title shot.
In a video posted to his Instagram page, Johnny spoke candidly about what went down on Saturday night.
View this post on Instagram
Walker speaks
“I’m good. Just a little scratch on my lips,” Walker said in a video posted to his Intagram account on Sunday. “… I just arrived at home with my little champ. It wasn’t a really good night for me. I don’t know what happened. I’m going to have to figure out and watch the fights again and see what I did. I don’t think I feel my head in the right place for the fight. I was feeling amazing. (I had) a really good camp. I felt really strong. Everything was good.
“The (weight) cut was a little bit hard, but as always. I just didn’t find myself there in the fight. But the most important thing is here, my little baby. I came back safe for him. I’m going to look after him and come back stronger. I’ll take time with my family, enjoy my wife, my baby. … I’ll come back stronger.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What’s next for Johnny Walker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Johnny Walker UFC Volkan Oezdemir