Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following his knockout defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last weekend.

At UFC Saudi Arabia, Johnny Walker went head to head with Volkan Oezdemir. His hope was to get back on the winning trail in the light heavyweight division, but unfortunately, that didn’t pan out for him. Instead, he was beaten by Oezdemir, who managed to finish him in the very first round.

It leaves plenty of questions to be answered for Walker. After all, it comes just months after he was also beaten and finished by Magomed Ankalaev, who is now calling for a title shot.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Johnny spoke candidly about what went down on Saturday night.