Shamil Gasanov promises fans unforgettable clash with Aaron Canarte: “That’s my fighting style”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2024

Despite his growing stature in ONE Championship, Shamil Gasanov assures fans that he’s not taking his upcoming opponent lightly. 

The #5-ranked featherweight MMA contender squares off with Aaron Canarte at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This card emanates live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

“Cobra” understands the stakes involved in this three-round duel. He recognizes that a victory over Canarte could significantly propel his quest for a shot at the World Title.

However, the man known as “Tommy Gun” presents a unique challenge for Gasanov. The 28-year-old acknowledges the need to approach the bout with utmost seriousness.

“Aaron is a formidable opponent. We’ve crossed paths in Phuket, [Thailand], so we’re familiar with each other,” Gasanov said.

Canarte joined ONE in 2023 as an undefeated fighter with a flawless 10-0 record.

But this time around, the Ecuadorian hard-hitter enters the matchup against Gasanov hungry for redemption. He’s coming off a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Akbar Abdullaev in his promotional debut.

Despite this stumble, the Russian standout refuses to underestimate his foe.

In fact, Gasanov went on record to describe Canarte as a mixed martial artist with no discernible weaknesses.

“Aaron is an experienced kickboxer with solid striking and kicking techniques,” he said. “He’s also adept at wrestling. His versatility makes him dangerous across the board, so I won’t underestimate him.”

Shamil Gasanov aims to finish Aaron Canarte within three rounds 

With his sights set on climbing the division’s rankings, Shamil Gasanov aims to deliver a statement performance against Aaron Canarte.

“My goal is an early victory, regardless of the method,” he said. “I’ll keep pushing for 15 minutes if needed — that’s my fighting style.”

