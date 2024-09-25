Brendan Allen targeting winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 with UFC Paris win: “I’ve checked every box”

By Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen believes the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 should be next.

Brendan Allen

‘All In’ is currently set to return to the octagon this Saturday night in Paris. Back for the first time since a split-decision victory over Chris Curtis in April, Brendan Allen will face Nassourdine Imavov. For his part, the Frenchman hasn’t competed since a controversial stoppage win over Jared Cannonier in early June.

With a victory, Brendan Allen would move his undefeated streak to eight. While there are many other important middleweight fights upcoming, including Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker, ‘All In’ believes his performance demands a title shot. Speaking in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Allen opened up on his UFC return.

There, the middleweight contender called to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2. As of now, the title bout doesn’t have a set fight date. However, the two are expected to meet early next year, possibly in South Africa. Dana White previously offered ‘Stillknocks’ a chance to fight in his home country, if he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER’S MANAGER REVEALS SEAN STRICKLAND REJECTED UFC 305 CLASH: “WE SAID ABSOLUTELY!”

Brendan Allen calls to face winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland ahead of UFC return

Well, it seems Brendan Allen wants the first crack at whoever holds the title. In the interview, ‘All In’ admitted that his lack of popularity and social media following could hold him back. However, Allen believes he’s done every other thing possible to fight for UFC gold.

“I guess you never really know [what’s next]. Ideally speaking, I think if I go out there and finish Imavov within three, in his hometown and in front of his people, I’ve checked every single box but one to fight for the title.” Brendan Allen stated in the interview with MMA Junkie. “There’s nothing I can really do overnight to check the one box, which is followers. That’s not my jam. But on a fighting level, I’ve done every single thing.”

He continued, “I think no matter who wins of Whittaker and Chimaev, that’s a fight for Caio [Borralho]… That’s a great fight. He beats either one of them. My ultimate goal is to fight the winner of the belt, whoever is fighting for the belt. Which is Sean and Dricus… Yeah, I think that’s where it is. I’m the new blood, I’m the youngest guy at the top.”

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Allen? Do you want to see ‘All In’ fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brendan Allen Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad targets Shavkat Rakhmonov for first title defense despite Kamaru Usman talk: "He has more aura"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2024
Reinier de Ridder, Gerald Meerschaert
UFC

Former ONE champ Reinier de Ridder's UFC debut set for November 9th against Gerald Meerschaert

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former two-division ONE titleholder Reinier de Ridder is set for his UFC debut just hours after his reported signing with the promotion in free agency.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan

REPORT | Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo headlines UFC Macau on November 23

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

Former UFC titleholders Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo are reportedly set to clash in a potential No. 1 bantamweight contender fight.

Nick Diaz, Vicente Luque
UFC

REPORT | Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque targeted for UFC 310

Curtis Calhoun - September 25, 2024

A UFC welterweight matchup between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque is reportedly in the works for a rebooking at UFC 310 on December 7th.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Pro fighters make their picks for Benoit Saint-Denis vs Renato Moicano

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Paris, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Renato Moicano. Heading into the fight, Saint-Denis is a -290 favorite while the Brazilian is a +215 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, UFC 300

Max Holloway reveals if preparation for Ilia Topuria is different from Justin Gaethje fight

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
UFC

Dricus Du Plessis exposes poor analysis of his fighting style: "What are you talking about?"

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is puzzled by all the bad takes on his fighting style.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Michael Bisping wonders how Renato Moicano will handle hostile UFC Paris fans

Fernando Quiles - September 25, 2024

Michael Bisping believes Renato Moicano is stepping into the lion’s den when he meets Benoit Saint Denis in enemy territory.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302
Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for UFC champion Islam Makhachev to do a heel turn: “I think that’s the move”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier believe now is the time for Islam Makhachev to take on a more villainous persona.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Dana White reacts after 8-1 underdog scores wild upset finish on Contender Series: “I love this sh*t”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to an 8/1 underdog scoring a big upset victory on the Contender Series.