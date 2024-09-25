Brendan Allen targeting winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 with UFC Paris win: “I’ve checked every box”

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen believes the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 should be next.

‘All In’ is currently set to return to the octagon this Saturday night in Paris. Back for the first time since a split-decision victory over Chris Curtis in April, Brendan Allen will face Nassourdine Imavov. For his part, the Frenchman hasn’t competed since a controversial stoppage win over Jared Cannonier in early June.

With a victory, Brendan Allen would move his undefeated streak to eight. While there are many other important middleweight fights upcoming, including Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker, ‘All In’ believes his performance demands a title shot. Speaking in a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Allen opened up on his UFC return.

There, the middleweight contender called to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2. As of now, the title bout doesn’t have a set fight date. However, the two are expected to meet early next year, possibly in South Africa. Dana White previously offered ‘Stillknocks’ a chance to fight in his home country, if he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER’S MANAGER REVEALS SEAN STRICKLAND REJECTED UFC 305 CLASH: “WE SAID ABSOLUTELY!”

Brendan Allen calls to face winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland ahead of UFC return

Well, it seems Brendan Allen wants the first crack at whoever holds the title. In the interview, ‘All In’ admitted that his lack of popularity and social media following could hold him back. However, Allen believes he’s done every other thing possible to fight for UFC gold.

“I guess you never really know [what’s next]. Ideally speaking, I think if I go out there and finish Imavov within three, in his hometown and in front of his people, I’ve checked every single box but one to fight for the title.” Brendan Allen stated in the interview with MMA Junkie. “There’s nothing I can really do overnight to check the one box, which is followers. That’s not my jam. But on a fighting level, I’ve done every single thing.”

He continued, “I think no matter who wins of Whittaker and Chimaev, that’s a fight for Caio [Borralho]… That’s a great fight. He beats either one of them. My ultimate goal is to fight the winner of the belt, whoever is fighting for the belt. Which is Sean and Dricus… Yeah, I think that’s where it is. I’m the new blood, I’m the youngest guy at the top.”

What do you make of these comments from Brendan Allen? Do you want to see ‘All In’ fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2?