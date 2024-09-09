Robert Whittaker says it’s title shot or bust if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

By Fernando Quiles - September 9, 2024

Robert Whittaker is adamant that a win over Khamzat Chimaev gets him another UFC middleweight title opportunity.

Whittaker and Chimaev will be going one-on-one during the UFC 308 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. There has been much talk over the stakes of this matchup, with many believing Khamzat will be granted a title shot if he wins, but what if “The Reaper” emerges victorious?

There is no doubt in Whittaker’s mind that he will be granted a title opportunity if he’s able to get past Chimaev.

Robert Whittaker Thinks Title Shot Is Guaranteed with Win Over Khamzat Chimaev

During a chat with the folks at Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker said it’s title shot or bust if he beats Khamzat Chimaev in October (via MMAMania.com).

“No, I beat Chimaev, I’m fighting for the belt next,” he said. “Like, that’s it. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. I just got to make sure that I put all the chips and I cross all the t’s, dot all the i’s, and get to Abu Dhabi top of my game.”

Whittaker’s wrestling abilities are often forgotten about due to his dangerous striking, but in this case, “Bobby Knuckles” doesn’t feel people are dismissing him in that area.

“I don’t think they overlooked my wrestling skills as much as they pump up Chimaev’s,” Whittaker said. “But he’s really good at what he does.”

Whittaker made it clear that being well-rounded is key if he expects success against “Borz.”

“I’m not going into a boxing fight. We’re not going into a wrestling fight. It is MMA and there are so many roads to victory. And I understand that holistically I’m really good. Like, I’m it’s harder to take me down when I’m throwing punches and kicks at your face.”

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

