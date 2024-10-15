What’s next for Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira after UFC Vegas 98?

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 98 in a battle of top-ranked flyweights between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira.

In the main event, top-ranked flyweight contender Brandon Royval took on Tatsuro Taira. Roval entered the bout coming off a decision win over Brandon Moreno while Taira beat Alex Perez by TKO due to an injury as he was 6-0 in the UFC.

In the end, it was Royval who edged out a split decision win over Taira. Following UFC Vegas 98, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.