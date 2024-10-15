UFC legend Donald Cerrone reveals MMA comeback plans: “I want to go back and get two more fights”

UFC Legend Donald Cerrone Eyeing MMA Return

In a new video posted on social media, Donald Cerrone was seen getting some training sessions in. During the clip, he revealed that he plans on getting off performance enhancers to return to active competition.

🚨 Donald Cerrone is coming out of retirement for 2 more fights 👀 🎥 IG / @Cowboycerrone #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/VgcYKlh4L4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 15, 2024

“I want to go back and get two more fights,” Cerrone said. “When I retired, I told you I was getting my hair done and getting on steroids. The number 50, been sitting on my mind for a while.”

Cerrone knows that the juice he’s been putting in his body post-UFC will not fly if he expects to compete again.

“Well, I now have to come off and piss clean.”

The last time Cerrone picked up a pro MMA win was back in May 2019. “Cowboy” turned in a vintage performance against Al Iaquinta. Cerrone scooped up a unanimous decision win and a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Since that time, Cerrone has lost to the likes of Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and other recognized names. How Cerrone will look at the age of 41 going on 42 in March remains to be seen.

It’ll also be interesting to see if the UFC gives Cerrone those two fights, or if “Cowboy” will have to work with another promotion to compete again.