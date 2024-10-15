Just Scrap Radio Ep. 180 with Mario Bautista and Brady Hiestand

By Cole Shelton - October 15, 2024

The 180th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 99 and recap UFC 307.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 180

We’re joined by ninth-ranked UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (0:40). We close things out by chatting with UFC bantamweight Brady Hiestand (12:10).

Mario Bautista opens up the show to recap his UFC 307 win over Jose Aldo. Mario talks about his game plan and the backlash he has received since the fight. The top-10 ranked bantamweight explains why it’s on Aldo to get off the fence and whether or not anything surprised him in there. He then chats about what he wants next and when he would like to return.

Brady Hiestand closes things out to preview his UFC Vegas 99 fight against Jake Hadley. Brady talks about being surprised with the booking with Hadley and what he took away from his bantamweight debut. He then chats about being back at the Apex and him hopeful to get a big fight in front of a crowd with another win.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

